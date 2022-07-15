Derek Brunson answers why Anderson Silva is the middleweight GOAT over Israel Adesanya

Veteran fighter Derek Brunson recently chose Anderson Silva as the middleweight GOAT over Israel Adesanya.

Brunson has fought both Silva and Adesanya in the UFC. However, he believes 'The Spider' is better than 'The Last Stylebender' because he is more complete as an MMA fighter.

Brunson, though, lauded Israel Adesanya for what he has done since joining the UFC. While speaking with The Schmo, Brunson said:

"If we're going to go martial artist, probably have to go Anderson, you know. If you're going to go who is doing well, like Izzy, you can't take that from him. The guy came from kickboxing. He learned other crafts. He's dominating, he's fighting wrestlers, he's fighting kickboxers."

He added:

"So, he's doing what he said he's gonna do, what a champion should do. He's in the discussion for sure. He has more to do, but he's been doing well upto this point."

Watch Derek Brunson talk to The Schmo:

Brunson fought both SIlva and Adesanya in his UFC career. He suffered a decision loss to 'The Spider' at UFC 208. Meanwhile, 'The Last Stylebender' finished Brunson in the first-round of their UFC 230 clash.

Derek Brunson names Anderson Silva as his toughest opponent till date

Derek Brunson has faced some of the best middleweights of the era during his time in the 185 lbs division of the UFC. However, the 38-year-old picked Anderson Silva as his toughest opponent.

He stated that Silva was good in all facets of MMA. While the Brazilian was a striking wizard, he had a good ground game and was a very dangerous guard. While assessing Silva's performance in their fight, here's what Brunson said:

"Might be Anderson Silva. I'd say Anderson Silva because he is good everywhere. Like I had him in a body lock, I'm taking him down, he's posting out. This is like older Anderson Silva. He's posting out, giving me mad problems taking him down. I take him down, he has good guard."

He added:

"On the feet, he is real tricky, so like you have to stay tuned in every point of the fight. He'll go stepping up elbow, the guy's just so innovative and he is good everywhere.So, I would to say the hardest person to fight would be Anderson because you gotta watch out for him everywhere."

Watch Derek Brunson's top UFC finishes:

