In the aftermath of Paulo Costa's crushing loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253, the Brazilian sensation has been called out on multiple occasions by Middleweight veteran, Derek Brunson.

Taking to Twitter the latter once again called out Costa and claimed that if the latter hopes to get another shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship, he'll have to work his way to the top. Inorder to do that, Costa will have to go through Brunson.

Derek Brunson once again calls out Paulo Costa

Heading into the UFC 253 pay-per-view, Paulo Costa was unbeaten and as predicted by many around the world, was likelier to finish Israel Adesanya and win the UFC Middleweight Championship. However, that wasn't the case and Costa was eventually finished-off by The Last Stylebender via second-round TKO.

Following the loss, Costa took to social media and promised that he will bounce back stronger, and even called for a rematch against Adesanya. While the rematch is unlikely at the moment, Borrachinha could have a tough task ahead of himself as he has been put on notice by Derek Brunson yet again.

On the back of a win over the up and coming Edmen Shahbazyan, the veteran Derek Brunson is arguably a tough test for anybody in the Middleweight division. And as it seems, Brunson is also quite aware of that. Taking to Twitter, `Brunson posted that he is not here to play games and wants the toughest fight in his division.

In his latest callout, Derek Brunson also told Paulo Costa that if he hopes to get his another crack at the UFC Middleweight Championship, he will have to go through him. Here is what Derek Brunson posted:

I’m not here to play games @UFC . I want the toughest fight in the division that is going to get me somewhere. @borrachinhamma you took your shot at the championship, you lost . You have to work to get back there , here’s your opportunity to get back at it . 📸 @needingartwork pic.twitter.com/VKzZjOCY1u — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 9, 2020

In his last fight, Derek Brunson once again proved that he still is a tough opponent for anyone in the Middleweight division, as he dispatched the talented prospect Shahbazyan in a dominant win. A fight against Paulo Costa would be a huge test for Derek Brunson but the latter is more than capable of causing an upset.