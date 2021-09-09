Derek Brunson claims he will submit Israel Adesanya within two rounds in a potential rematch

On the back of his victory over UFC middleweight Darren Till, Derek Brunson made his goal in the division clear: fight Israel Adesanya for the middleweight strap. He recently built on that narrative by foretelling how he'll bring the fight to an end before the final bell of the second round.

Derek Brunson recently hopped online to offer his two cents on a potential clash against Israel Adesanya. Confident of his chances against the Kiwi, Brunson declared that he would bring the fight to an end on the mat, either by submission or ground and pound.

"Israel Adesanya beats Derek Brunson 1 out of 10 times . Blonde Brunson beats Israel Adesanya 10 out of 10 . I’ll gnp him out or submit him inside of 2 rounds ! Bet the house" wrote Derek Brunson.

Derek Brunson hopes to redeem himself in the rematch against Israel Adesanya

A potential fight between Derek Brunson and Israel Adesanya will mark a rematch after they initially butt heads inside the octagon in November 2018. Looking to vindicate himself of his first-round knockout loss at the hands of 'The Last Stylebender', Derek Brunson is seemingly on a mission.

“I would definitely like to fight Izzy again. I just know that fight – it left a sour taste in my mouth. It wasn’t a good representation of myself. Izzy has a lot of hype, a lot of momentum. So I would like to cool that,” said Derek Brunson while in conversation with MMA Junkie.

Following their initial meeting inside the octagon, Israel Adesanya went on to win the belt and made a bid for the light heavyweight strap, recording the first loss of his career in the process. Although the loss came to a very competent champion in Jan Blachowicz, it did expose a hole in Adesanya's game that previously appeared perfect.

On the other hand, Derek Brunson has gone from strength to strength in the wake of his loss against Israel Adesanya. Having recorded five wins on the trot following his UFC 230 loss, the southpaw is seemingly on a roll. But is bringing Israel Adesanya's reign to an end as easy as Brunson thinks it will be? Only time will tell.

