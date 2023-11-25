Derek Brunson may retire following PFL debut, Joe Rogan reacts to UFC bus attack, Sean Strickland sounds off on UFC welterweight: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Derek Brunson's PFL debut and his post-fight comments, as well as Joe Rogan's reaction to the UFC bus that was attacked in New York. Also, Sean Strickland responds to Ian Garry's alleged lawsuit.

#3. Derek Brunson alludes to retirement despite PFL debut win

Former UFC fight Derek Brunson picked up the victory on his PFL debut this week, defeating former champ Ray Cooper III via unanimous decision.

The 39-year-old then surprised fans on X (formerly Twitter) by alluding to the fact he may now retire. Brunson claimed that the pay cheque he received for picking up the win means he "may never" have to step into the cage again. He tweeted:

"I made so much cash 💰 tonight, I may never fight again. It’s been real, guys 😂😂😂. PFL took care of your boy !!"

Expand Tweet

Brunson also praised the payment structure of his new organization during a post-fight interview with MMA Junkie. He said:

"PFL is a great organization. There are six millionaires tonight. I don't know if that [has] happened in any other promotion... That might be a new thing where guys [are] like, I want to go to the PFL...

Catch Brunson's comments below (2:40):

#2. Joe Rogan relieved UFC fighters didn't retaliate on Palestinian protesters

Joe Rogan recently expressed his relief that fighters such as Jamahal Hill and Robbie Lawler didn't react to their bus being attacked whilst in New York.

Rogan recounted his experience of UFC 295, which was held at the iconic Madison Square Garden earlier this month. Prior to the event, a Palestinian March took place on the streets of New York City, which eventually saw some of the protesters attack a UFC bus.

Speaking about the incident on his podcast, Rogan stated that the protesters were "lucky" Jamahal Hill and Robbie Lawler didn't react. He said:

They attacked a UFC bus, they slashed the tires of the bus whilst Robbie Lawler and Jamahal Hill were on that bus... They smashed windows and slashed tyres. They are so lucky that Hill and Robbie Lawler didn't get off that bus and start putting people into orbit."

Catch Rogan's comments below (11:20):

#1. Sean Strickland sounds off on Ian Garry after Irishman allegedly threatens to sue him

Sean Strickland recently lashed out at Ian Garry after the UFC welterweight reportedly contacted him and threatened to sue him.

Garry's alleged interaction with Strickland is believed to be due to comments 'Tarzan' made about his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, in recent weeks. The middleweight champion commented on Garry's wife after it had come to light she had previously published a book titled 'How to be a WAG'.

Strickland took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on the book, where he claimed Layla Anna-Lee was a "succubus" and likely followed her own book in order to marry the Irishman.

Expand Tweet

'Tarzan' then followed up on his post, where he revealed 'The Future' had contacted him and threatened to sue. He wrote:

"You put a man's mug shot on a shirt to shame him and then you say you're going to sue me?!?! Learn how to be a f**king man.. Were you born without a ball sack or did your wife remove them.. coward.. utter f**king coward."

Expand Tweet