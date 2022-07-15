"If I was a betting guy..." - 'Blonde' Brunson predicts how the Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira trilogy fight goes

Derek Brunson recently offered his take on a potential fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The Wilmington native backed the Brazilian to lay claim to Adesanya's middleweight throne.

While in conversation with Helen Yee of Helen Yee Sports, Derek Brunson admitted that Pereira's record of 2-0 against Adesanya, albeit in the realm of kickboxing, makes it hard to go against the Brazilian in a trilogy fight.

Check out the footage of Alex Pereira's KO against Israel Adesanya below:

Right $ide @TheRightSideLLC ALEX PEREIRA putting ADESANYA to sleep back in 2017 (KICKBOXING Glory of Heroes)



ALEX PEREIRA putting ADESANYA to sleep back in 2017 (KICKBOXING Glory of Heroes)https://t.co/sk45hZQE4X

Brunson credited Pereira with having tremendous one-punch power and the ability and courage to stand and bang in the middle of the octagon without tracking back in fear of getting stunned or knocked out:

"If I was betting, I'm a betting guy, I'm gonna bet on [Alex Pereira], not because he beat him, well yeah, because he beat him twice, but [Israel Adesanya] was winning the kickboxing match that he got knocked out in by Alex... Alex, you know, he stays in there and he looks to, like, trade, you know. He's not moving back a lot. So, you got five rounds to find your one punch. So maybe give it to Alex, I don't know or maybe if I had to bet I'll go Alex."

However, he admitted that it would be foolish to count Israel Adesanya out of a fight after having witnessed him dominate the middleweight division since his foray into the UFC.

Brunson asserted that 'The Last Stylebender' could utilize his superior distance management to stay on the outside and pick Pereira apart with his iconic leg kicks and jabs.

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ #UFC276 Adesanya and Pereira next? Sounds like a good idea! Adesanya and Pereira next? Sounds like a good idea!💥 #UFC276 https://t.co/Ri2ZS6tEq7

Derek Brunson predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira

In the same interaction with Helen Yee, Derek Brunson also offered his take on a potential fight between Charles Oliveira and lightweight sensation Islam Makhachev.

Brunson rallied behind the former UFC lightweight champion to get it done against Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege.

Although the 38-year-old admitted that Makhachev could outwork Oliveira with his relentless pressure and superior gas tank, it would be unwise to rule 'do Bronx' out of the fight, considering his current record and form:

"It's so tough. So [Islam Makhachev], we know he's a really good wrestler, strong for the weight class. Oliveira can wrestle also, you know, and his stand-up is great. His jiu-jitsu is really good. So it's going to be a thing if Islam can take him down, trap his wrist up, fatigue him, break him, but it's so tough to bet against Oliveira right now. So if I'm betting, I'm going Oliveira."

Catch Derek Brunson's full interaction with Helen Yee below:

