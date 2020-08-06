Derek Brunson was victorious in his last fight in the UFC when he put away the highly-talented Edmen Shahbazyan in the main event of UFC Vegas 5. He knocke out the latter in the third round of their main event bout.

In the aftermath of his win, the veteran Middleweight called out both Darren Till and Jack Hermansson, but Derek Brunson has now explained why he feels a fight against 'The Joker' seems the likelier of the two.

Hermanson or Til next sounds good to me. Both ranked ahead of me & no fight scheduled! @UFC @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 2, 2020

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Brunson said that his goal is to crack the Top 5 in the Middleweight rankings, so the best fight for him at this stage is against Jack Hermansson. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“I need to crack that top-five. So the best fight for me next is probably Jack Hermansson. Very tough guy, he’s riding a hot streak. I seen him trying to pick fights with Darren Till but that’s not the fight."- Derek Brunson said.

Derek Brunson further said that a fight between him and Jack Hermansson is the match-up that needs to be booked, given how big of a name and how tough of an opponent 'The Joker' is.

Me versus Hermansson, that’s the fight to make. I need to crack the top five. Big name, tough opponent. I think that’s the fight to make next.”- Brunson added.

Maybe lol. I want something top 4 tbh . Forward March #RightingMyWrongsTour https://t.co/PbGocOcocj — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 5, 2020

Is Jack Hermansson vs Derek Brunson on the cards?

Jack Hermansson was victorious in his last Octagon fight when he faced and defeated Kelvin Gastelum via submission, at the UFC Fight Island. 'The Joker' is currently on a hot streak and has been teasing a fight against Darren Till but with 'The Gorilla' set to be sidelined for a while, Brunson vs Hermansson seems to be the ideal fight that needs to be booked.

Derek Brunson's victory at UFC Vegas 5 pretty much proved that he still remains a threat to the stacked Middleweight Division and despite being the underdog in that fight, Brunson was able to finish Shahbazyan inside three rounds via a brutal TKO finish.