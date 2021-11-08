×
Derek Brunson explains why he does not want to see Frankie Edgar compete in MMA anymore 

Derek Brunson (left), Frankie Edgar (right) [Credits: @derekbrunson, @frankieedgar via Instagram]
kanakshukrey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 08, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Derek Brunson has expressed his honest opinion on why he doesn't want to see Frankie Edgar compete in MMA anymore.

Derek Brunson tweeted:

"Random thought. I do not want to see Frankie Edgar compete in MMA anymore. At best once more. He carried the sport for years, former UFC champ, competed at 3 different weight classes. He has nothing else to prove or achieve. A complete legend of the sport #JustMyOpinion."
Derek Brunson's comments come after Frankie Edgar suffered a vicious knockout loss to Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 268. Edgar put on a clinical display of grappling, where he controlled Vera on the ground for two rounds. In the third round, however, Vera landed a front-high kick, which severely rocked Edgar.

The referee immediately stopped the fight as Edgar went down on the canvas.

Frankie Edgar suffered his second consecutive loss after getting knocked out by Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov. The bout against Sandhagen ended similarly. The 40-year-old was knocked out cold by a flying knee.

Malki Kawa also spoke about Frankie Edgar; said he doesn't want 'The Answer' to take further damage

Renowned MMA manager Malki Kawa concurred with Derek Brunson's opinion as he also tweeted about Frankie Edgar's recent loss inside the UFC octagon.

Kawa replied to David Abbasi, who broke down why Edgar was knocked out via Vera's front-high kick, and said:

"I love Frankie Edgar. Guy is all heart, and class… but he has nothing left to prove. I don’t want to see him take any damage like this anymore."
Frankie Edgar, who was once a UFC lightweight titleholder, came close to winning the interim featherweight title when he lost to Jose Aldo via unanimous decision at UFC 156. 'The Answer' has only managed to win one of his last five fights inside the UFC octagon.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh
