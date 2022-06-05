"This is some BS" - Derek Brunson takes issue with presence of children at drag show, says he has "no problem with gay people" 

Derek Brunson has taken issue over photos showing children at a Pride month drag show.
Bruson spoke out on social media, saying children should not be exposed to "provocative" shows that resemble a "strip club" setting. In a series of tweets, the UFC middleweight slammed the event, writing:
"This is bit much. Children at a provocative drag show… Can we protect our children more in today’s society. Children don’t need to be at strip clubs, or any provocative show throwing money. SMFH. read the message on the board in the background"
A few social media users were quick to brand Brunson a homophobe. However, the UFC fighter pointed out that he has nothing against gay people, maintaining that the only issue he has with the show is that it exposes children to explicit ideas.
Story continues below ad
Brunson specified that the kids are getting a glimpse of what a strip club looks like as people are throwing money at the drag queens. He also pointed out a sign that says "It's not gonna lick itself" as inappropriate.
"It’ll be the same response from me if pictures of children in a strip club was floating around the internet . FYI I’m not god , I don’t have no problem with gay people . They’re some of the coolest folks . But this is some BS"
Story continues below ad
Derek Brunson calls out USADA
Since they’re subject to random drug tests, UFC fighters are mandated to constantly update the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) about their location at all times.
However, Derek Brunson believes the way USADA tracks athletes isn't foolproof. He took to Twitter to rant about the agency's "glitchy" app and doubted whether they're actually catching fighters red-handed. The MMA veteran wrote on Twitter:
"[USADA] has to be the worst testing program out . Imagine trying to handle business outside of the octagon and having to take quick flights to check on properties , having a family and other stuff going on, etc and them giving you failures because you forgot to update the glitchy app. There’s several athletes out here taking peds but no one failing . Get your gps feature back . Giving someone a failed whereabouts isn’t the same as someone failing a ped test."
Story continues below ad