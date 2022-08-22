"That man is a role model x10" - UFC middleweight urges fans to not kick Kamaru Usman while he's down

Derek Brunson came out in support of Kamaru Usman following his knockout loss at UFC 278 against Leon Edwards. He urged the fans not to be rough on Usman while he's down, and reminded them of what an excellent champion and role model he has been.

It was a rough night in the office at UFC 278 for Kamaru Usman, who lost his belt to Leon Edwards. Usman reigned supreme in the welterweight division for over three years when he captured the belt from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235. He defended his belt five times in the process and was chasing former UFC middleweight titleholder Anderson Silva for the longest win streak in UFC history.

While many fighters and MMA experts motivated Usman to hold his head high, some were quick to rub salt in the wounds and mocked his loss.

UFC middleweight fighter Derek Brunson poured out his support for the Nigerian and called him an excellent athlete and great analyst. He wrote on Twitter that the former welterweight champion does not deserve to be kicked when he's down:

''If it’s one man who doesn’t deserve kicking when he’s down, it’s Usman. That man is a role model x10. Excellent athlete , great analyst , devoted dad , college educated , etc ! Salute champ 🫡. This too soon shall pass @USMAN84kg''

Gilbert Burns was hurt to see Kamaru Usman's daughter in tears following his father's knockout loss at UFC 278

While the entire MMA community was dumb struck by what transpired in the main event of UFC 278, images of Kamaru Usman's daughter Samirah bawling in agony broke everyone's hearts.

Usman was well on his way to making the sixth successful defense of his welterweight title, but Leon Edwards put a stopper on his reign when he knocked out the Nigerian in the final minute of the fight.

Kamaru Usman's daughter, who was in attendance, cried in pain as she was being consoled. The video shattered everyone, including UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns, who was seated beside Usman's family. While he was thrilled by the entire event, this moment in particular broke his heart:

''Crazy mix of emotions yesterday! Happy for my guys @LoosaAnge and @JFlashGordonMMA and not happy for my friend Leo Santos with a loss and Luke Rockhold! But the part that hurt me the most was seeing Usman losing and look to my right and see his daughter in tears 💔 #UFC287''

