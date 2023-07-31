Derrick Lewis dampens fan expectations that he'd trade UFC re-signing with PFL fight against Francis Ngannou

Derrick Lewis' recent comments have seemingly led fans to believe that his potential rematch against Francis Ngannou might not materialize anytime soon.

At the UFC 226 event on July 7th, 2018, Lewis defeated Ngannou via unanimous decision in a three-round heavyweight bout. Both fighters were lambasted for their respective performances in the low-output match.

Lewis subsequently faced several ups and downs in his UFC career. He was on a three-fight losing streak heading into his most recent bout at UFC 291 on July 29th, 2023.

On the contrary, Francis Ngannou has amassed a six-fight win streak since his loss against Derrick Lewis. He even captured the UFC heavyweight title during the win streak. However, in January 2023, 'The Predator' chose not to re-sign with the UFC organization and was therefore stripped of his heavyweight title and released from the UFC.

Francis Ngannou subsequently signed a multi-fight contract with the PFL MMA organization and is expected to make his PFL debut in 2024.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis competed in the final fight of his contract at UFC 291 this past Saturday night. Lewis defeated Marcos Rogerio de Lima via first-round TKO at the event.

Following Lewis' win and the revelation that his UFC contract has run its course, many speculated that 'The Black Beast' could possibly sign with the PFL and fight Ngannou.

Regardless, during the UFC 291 post-fight press conference, the Texas native suggested that he's looking to re-sign with the UFC. He thereby appeared to dampen fan expectations of a rematch between him and Ngannou in the PFL.

When asked if he's looking to test the waters as a free agent and sign with an organization other than the UFC, Lewis asserted that he likes the UFC. Moreover, jestingly criticizing the MMA media, the fan-favorite KO artist stated:

"I'm hoping to stay here in UFC. You know, I like it here. I like the staff -- [UFC personnel] Nobby, I like. She's pretty cool. But everybody is cool here, except for the media. You know y'all d**kheads. Like, f**k all y'all. Really. I should walk out right now on y'all. But go ahead. Next question."

Check out Lewis' comments at 1:47 in the video below:

What's next for Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou?

Derrick Lewis' TKO victory at UFC 291 helped him end his three-fight losing streak. Presently, Lewis holds the record for most knockout victories in UFC history (14).

During his UFC 291 post-fight press conference segment, 'The Black Beast' insinuated that he's looking to make another run at the UFC heavyweight title and become champion someday.

UFC on TNT Sports @ufcontnt 🅃🄷🄴 🄱🄻🄰🄲🄺 🄱🄴🄰🅂🅃



Derrick Lewis with a big win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima



#UFC291 pic.twitter.com/5Mz7SQfX2w 🅃🄷🄴 🄱🄻🄰🄲🄺 🄱🄴🄰🅂🅃Derrick Lewis with a big win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima

As for Francis Ngannou, he's scheduled to make his boxing debut next against legendary pugilist Tyson Fury. Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou will face reigning WBC heavyweight champion boxer Fury in a 10-round boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28th, 2023.

As per the WBC, it'll be a non-title matchup, as Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title won't be on the line.

ESPN @espn WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will box former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sources tell @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/EhJ6J7n7sj