Derrick Lewis details NSFW plan to deter UFC heavyweights from calling him out, fans react: "AYO THAT'S CRAZY"

Derrick Lewis may have just come up with the wildest strategy yet to keep UFC heavyweights from calling him out. The veteran knockout artist is set to face Tallison Teixeira on July 12 at UFC on ESPN 70.

Lewis expressed his frustration with the current state of the heavyweight division, where most contenders are sitting idle, waiting for clarity around the Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall drama. Lewis, meanwhile, doesn't want to wait and wants to fight two more times this year.

In classic Lewis fashion, he dropped a bombshell when he joked about an outrageous post-fight celebration plan aimed at scaring future opponents from calling him out. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

“A couple of guys are calling me out. So I think what I need to start doing now, once I knock guys out, start putting my finger in their a*s. People don’t want to call me out afterwards. If I start putting my finger in my opponent’s a*s while they knocked out on the ground, I don’t think nobody want to call me out anymore.”

Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below:

Several fans reacted to Lewis' comments on X, writing:

"He looks healthier. How is the Popeyes deal doing ?"

"Oh wow, this interview took an unexpected turn lol."

"Ayo that's crazy."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Derrick Lewis's new strategy. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAJunkie on X]

Derrick Lewis returns to UFC Nashville after a long layoff

Derrick Lewis is frustrated with how slow the heavyweight division has become in recent times. After more than a year away, he finally steps into the octagon against rising Brazilian prospect Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville on July 12.

Lewis hasn’t fought since withdrawing from a scheduled bout last November due to an undisclosed medical issue. Now fully recovered and in shape, he says he had to push hard just to get this matchup.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

"It's crazy that nobody's fighting right now. Heavyweight, I don't know what's going on. I damn near had to beg to get this fight, so I don't know what's going on. Hopefully, we can stay active after this... I've been training for like four months now, non-stop really, down to every day, and I never did that before. I'm coming into this fight, I'm pretty sure I'm going to be in great shape. My six pack will be back."

