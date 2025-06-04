Derrick Lewis expresses interest in Dana White's Power Slap League, outlines hilarious game plan for potential debut

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis recently expressed interest in competing in Dana White's Power Slap League after his MMA retirement. 'The Black Beast' jokingly outlined his game plan for a potential debut in the sport.

Lewis and Tallison Teixeira set to headline UFC Fight Night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 12. After a year away from the octagon, the Louisiana native looks to make a comeback with a decisive victory.

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Lewis was asked if he would retire as an MMA fighter or venture into boxing. However, the veteran heavyweight shared his interest in competing in slap fighting instead, stating:

"I'll finish my career as an MMA fighter, unless they wanna try to pay me some good money, then yeah, I'll do boxing. I would do [slap fighting]. I will have to go first every time though. If I don't knock my guy out, I'm gonna go ahead and forfeit. I gotta go first. I'm not about to sit there and let nobody slap me. I'm gonna keep jumping anyways. I'm just gonna get penalized."

Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below:

Derrick Lewis jokingly claims that the UFC is scripted

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has not fought since May last year. 'The Black Beast's' last fight was against Rodrigo Nascimento, where he won via third-round knockout. He recently revealed that he had to be persistent to get his next matchup against Tallison Teixeira.

In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Lewis shared his frustrations with the UFC heavyweight division. He said:

"It's politics, man. It's scripted. The whole UFC is scripted. It's part of the plan. On July 12, they want me to win [via] first-round knockout. So, whoever wants to make that bet, go make that bet. They didn't wanna give me no fight soon. It didn't matter who [I fought]."

He continued:

"The one guy, that Dominican dude, that says he's not black and he's Dominican [Waldo Cortes-Acosta], he called me out. I wanna fight him. It would've been good to fight him in March. They were looking for a main event then. I've been training for four months straight."

Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below:

