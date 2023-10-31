Derrick Lewis geared to set interesting statistical record by headlining UFC this weekend

The UFC will return to action this Saturday on November 4th, live from Sao Paulo, Brazil, as Derrick Lewis takes on the surging Brazilian, Jailton Almeida in the main event.

Interestingly, 'the Black Beast' is on the cusp of setting a unique statistical record. According to MMA statistician Andy Hickey, Lewis will become the fighter with the most headline events, among those who have never captured a UFC title.

Hickey shared the stats on Twitter, where he said:

"Derrick Lewis will headline his 11th UFC event this weekend in Brazil. It will set a UFC record for most Headline events in promotion history by a fighter that has never won a UFC title."

Lewis is well ahead of Anthony Smith, who is another fighter on the list with 8 main event appearances, and he is, after Lewis, one of the few who remains active on the roster.

This speaks to 'the Black Beast's' popularity among fans, as he has given us some of the most iconic moments in heavyweight history. From his infamous 'my b***s was hot' interview to his comments on Ronda Rousey, his demeanor has endeared him to fans.

On top of his personality and sense of humour, his performances in the octagon have also been impressive. For instance, Lewis holds the record for the most number of knockouts in UFC heavyweight history.

Furthermore, his power carries through later into fights, something which Alexander Volkov can certainly attest to, making him always dangerous.

Derrick Lewis shares yet another moment, this time with his son

It's Derrick Lewis fight week, and what better way to bring it in than with another hilarious video? MMA page @DovySimuMMA shared a video in which Lewis can be seen sitting on a quad bike, putting his son in front of him and letting him drive the vehicle.

His son hits the accelerator, resulting in the vehicle, with Lewis and his son on it, crashing straight into a bunch of trees. Thankfully, no one was hurt and Lewis can be seen calming things down afterwards.

