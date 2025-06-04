Derrick Lewis hilariously claims "the whole UFC is scripted" while sharing bold prediction for Tallison Teixeira fight

Derrick Lewis recently made a revelation about the UFC in jest and shared a bold prediction for his upcoming fight.
'The Black Beast' is scheduled to lock horns with Tallison Teixeira at UFC Fight Night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 12, after more than a year away from the octagon.
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Lewis shared his frustrations with the heavyweight division, blaming it on "politics" of the UFC. He said:
"It's politics, man. It's scripted. The whole UFC is scripted. It's part of the plan. On July 12, they want me to win [via] first-round knockout. So, whoever wants to make that bet, go make that bet."
He continued:
"They didn't wanna give me no fight soon. It didn't matter who [I fought]. The one guy, that Dominican dude, that says he's not black and he's Dominican [Waldo Cortes-Acosta], he called me out. I wanna fight him. It would've been good to fight him in March. They were looking for a main event then. I've been training for four months straight."
Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below:
UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis recently shared his frustration with the division. His last outing was against Rodrigo Nascimento in May last year, and he has not fought since.
After 'The Black Beast' withdrew from a scheduled fight in November due to undisclosed medical issues, Lewis is now fully recovered and in shape.
In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Lewis claimed that he had to push hard just to get the fight against Tallison Teixeira. He said:
"It's crazy that nobody's fighting right now. Heavyweight, I don't know what's going on. I damn near had to beg to get this fight, so I don't know what's going on. Hopefully, we can stay active after this. There's a couple of guys calling me out."
Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below (12:16):