Derrick Lewis names Kevin Hart and another Hollywood A-lister among celebrities he'd love to fight

Derrick Lewis recently fantasized about which celebrities he would want to fight if he had the opportunity.

In a video uploaded to ESPN MMA's Instagram, 'The Black Beast' was asked to name three celebrities that he would love to go toe-to-toe with. American actor and comedian Kevin Hart was the first name to jump on Lewis' mind as he immediately expressed interest in fighting the Hollywood star.

"Yeah, I'll fight Kevin Hart. F*** Kevin Hart."

The video ended soon after Lewis expressed his intention to take on the Get Hard actor. However, ESPN MMA revealed in the caption that Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg are the other two desired celebrity opponents for the UFC heavyweight fighter:

"FWIW the other two were: Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg #UFC277."

Derrick Lewis looks to retain his spot in heavyweight top 5 at UFC 277 tonight

Derrick Lewis is gearing up for his next octagon appearance on the UFC 277 main card tonight in Dallas, Texas. 'The Black Beast', who was riding a four-fight win streak not too long ago, now finds himself in a difficult spot.

Ranked No.5 in the heavyweight division, Lewis has lost two of his last three bouts, most recently getting knocked out by Tai Tuivasa in February. Another loss for the Texan fighter will likely end all hopes of a championship opportunity in the near future.

However, it will be a tough challenge for the 37-year-old as he takes on a surging Sergei Pavlovich.

The Russian prospect had an unsuccessful start to his promotional career, getting dispatched by former UFC contender Alistair Overeem in late 2018. However, Pavlovich rebounded from the loss in spectacular fashion, stringing together three straight first-round finishes.

The 30-year-old is coming off a round one TKO win over Shamil Abdurakhimov in March earlier this year. Ranked No.11 in the division, Pavlovich will be determined to continue his strong form and score another strong stoppage victory when he takes on a fan-favorite Lewis this Saturday.

A win over the No.5-ranked Derrick Lewis will likely catapult the Russian into the upper echelons of the heavyweight division.

