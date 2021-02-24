Derrick Lewis could be sidelined for the next few months due to medical suspensions

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis could be away from the Octagon for 180 days if he does not comply with the medical regulations following his bout against Curtis Blaydes.

Lewis defeated Blaydes with a violent uppercut knockout in the second round of the main event at UFC Vegas 19 last weekend. The victory marked his fourth consecutive positive result in the division, placing him as the No. 2 contender for the heavyweight title.

Updated heavyweight rankings pic.twitter.com/H9zdINGXAm — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 23, 2021

According to a list published by MMA Junkie, Derrick Lewis will require a doctor's clearance and an X-ray of his right hand and wrist, which he used in the match's decisive punch. If "The Black Beast" fails either of these conditions, he could face up to 180 days without a fight.

The commission already addressed a suspension of 60 days with 45 no contact to Blaydes, who remained knocked out for a considerable time before regaining consciousness.

Charles Rosa, Chris Daukaus, Andrei Arlovski, Danny Chavez, and John Castaneda are other fighters in the same situation as Lewis. They also still need to get X-rays and clearance from a doctor.

You can check the complete list of medical suspensions from UFC Vegas 19 here.

Does Derrick Lewis have the heaviest hands in UFC?

Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou are believed to have the most powerful hands in the UFC

Derrick Lewis tied Vitor Belfort's record of 12 knockout wins in the UFC after his superb uppercut that sent Curtis Blaydes unconscious at UFC Vegas 19.

The difference from Belfort's record is that all of Lewis' 12 knockout victories came via punches. It makes a case for the argument that he has the heaviest hands in the promotion's history.

However, his direct opponent Francis Ngannou offers strong opposition to that thought. Ngannou broke the record for the most potent punch in a machine called PowerKube at the UFC Performance Institute.

PowerKube is a machine designed to measure the potency of a punch. Ngannou's right backhand broke the world record of the equipment by StrikeCoach when the UFC tested his striking power back in 2018.

Ngannou will have the opportunity to display his strength when he walks into the Octagon once more against current champion Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title.

Ngannou will have the opportunity to display his strength when he walks into the Octagon once more against current champion Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title.