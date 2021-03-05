Derrick Lewis taunts Alistair Overeem after UFC release with USADA meme

Derrick Lewis took to Twitter to attempt to troll Alistair Overeem following his recent exit from UFC.

Derrick Lewis and Alistair Overeem have had their fair share of differences in UFC. It is speculated that the Dutch fighter turned down the chance to fight The Black Beast on three different occasions.

Overeem was released from UFC on the back of his recent TKO loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 18.

Lewis took a jibe at the 40-year-old Dutch Fighter by posting a meme highlighting the difference in Overeem before and after the USADA era.

Derrick Lewis has been taking shots at Alistair Overeem for some time now. Being critical of The Reem's performance against Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 9, the Black Beast said he scored most rounds in favor of the Brazilian. When asked by TheMacLife about Lewis' thoughts on his fight and the opportunity to face him, Overeem said:

"Derrick Lewis is just talking crap. Curtis is going to destroy him. And i'll be happy to kind of do that after Curtis. "

When did Alistair Overeem leave UFC?

A few weeks after his vicious TKO loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 18, Alistair Overeem's final chance at becoming UFC heavyweight champion came to an end. Citing his release from the promotion on March 3rd, 2021, Alistair Overeem had this to say about his journey with the UFC:

The final run has come to an end, but what a run it has been. After 10 years in the UFC I can say this has been the experience of a lifetime. Grateful to the @ufc the fans and all fighters. A special thank you to @danawhite and Lorenzo Fertitta for making everything possible. pic.twitter.com/Kr9Xa6xbRu — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) March 4, 2021

Advertisement

Alistair Overeem is an immensely decorated fighter but has had his fair share of controversial moments in the sport. Failing a drug test for enhanced levels of testosterone, The Reem once again opened up the debate about fighters seeking external help to boost performance. However, the trend of testosterone replacement therapy had been widespread in the UFC right up until USADA decided to rein the horses in.

Following his loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alistair Overeem's chance of becoming champion appeared bleak. Although he did manage a comeback of sorts with two back-to-back victories, the loss against Alexander Volkov hammered the final nail in the coffin.

Post his recent UFC exit, DREAM president Nobuyuki Sakakibara has showed an interest in signing The Reem to the Japan-based promotion.