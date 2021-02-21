Derrick Lewis throws curveball after UFC Vegas 19 win; calls out lower ranked Alistair Overeem

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis secured another devastating knockout victory at UFC Vegas 19 tonight. 'The Black Beast' called out UFC veteran and former DREAM heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem for his next matchup.

Leading up to UFC Vegas 19, it was being reported that the winner of the headliner may fight for the title next. However, UFC President Dana White had claimed earlier that if Jon Jones decides to jump up a weight class then he would be prioritized for the title shot ahead of everyone on the heavyweight roster.

In the post-fight press conference, Derrick Lewis mentioned that he wishes to share the Octagon with Alistair Overeem before the legend hangs up his gloves. Despite the fact that Overeem is coming off a devastating loss to Alexander Volkov (who was defeated by Lewis at UFC 229), Derrick Lewis wants his next matchup to be against the Dutch kickboxer.

"I want Overeem next. Like I said earlier, I'm already greased and oiled up for him, so we're ready... soon as he passes concussion protocols. But I'd like a three-round fight. Just cause I don't want five rounds... I don't care (that) he had a couple of losses. It'll be cool just to fight him just because he a so-called legend.

Derrick Lewis was displeased at Alistair Overeem's pick for tonight's main event. Apparently, Overeem had picked Curtis Blayed as the probable victor for the matchup.

He has been talking trash. He has been saying that his teammate Curtis could handle this lightweight. We've trying to fight him for years and he turned down the fight four times."

Derrick Lewis does not want to be a headliner anymore

Although Derrick Lewis has been working on his conditioning for five round main events, 'the Black Beast' is not in awe of fighting for five rounds at a stretch. According to Lewis his body does not hold up to the relentless pressure of a five round fight.

I don't want the main event. I don't deserve the main event. I don't want to go five rounds. I hate five rounds. My body is like, 'Alright, keep on f**king around, we're going to retire'. I can't go five rounds."

After Alistair Overeem's recent loss, it appears that Derrick Lewis' wish may not be granted any time soon. Lewis is in line to fight the winner of the Jon Jones - Stipe Miocic/Francis Ngannou fight.

Overeem, on the other hand, has to work himself back into that spot with a couple of wins.