"You can't rule it out" - Derrick Lewis willing to grapple in "must win" fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 277 

Derrick Lewis recently revealed his strategy for finishing his opponent in his upcoming fight at UFC 277. 'The Black Beast' is set to face Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 277 this Saturday. The event is scheduled to go down inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

During his appearance on the UFC 277 Weigh-In Show, Lewis discussed his approach for his fight against Pavlovich. The veteran heavyweight expressed the importance of winning the fight, claiming that he is even willing to engage in a grappling match with the Russian if that is what it takes to have his hand raised.

"I think he will probably going to sit back and wait for me to come in and try to catch him or something. I think I'll really try to be a counter striker but if not that'd be great if you try to wrestle me. [It would] be beautiful."

The 37-year-old added:

"You can't rule it out. I'm gonna try everything I can to get this win. It's a must win for me. That's how I feel like, it's a must win and I believe I'mma get the job done."

Check out Derrick Lewis' appearance at the UFC 277 Weigh-In Show below:

Daniel Cormier reminisces of his fight against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230

In a recent episode of The DC Check-In, Daniel Cormier discussed his title fight against Derrick Lewis back at UFC 230.

'DC' admitted that 'The Black Beast' gave him a tough time in the octagon, claiming that he had "never been hit harder" in his career prior to his fight against Lewis.

"What I do remember about that fight though, I've never been hit harder in my life. You gave me a black eye and I was holding your leg up. I had knots all in my arms from them jump kick things you be doing."

Check out the full episode of The DC Check-In:

Cormier locked horns with Lewis at UFC 230 back in 2018 with the heavyweight title on the line. 'DC' was successful in what was his first heavyweight title defense, finishing Lewis via rear-naked choke in the second.

