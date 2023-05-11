Despite decision against Adriano Moraes, Demetrious Johnson says he’s always looking to finish fights

Demetrious Johnson says he is always looking for a big finish when he steps inside the Circle.

‘Mighty Mouse’ closed out his trilogy with division rival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, securing a decisive unanimous decision victory to retain his ONE flyweight world championship. Despite the bout going a full 25 minutes, Johnson is a fighter who goes into every bout looking for a highlight-reel finish. Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press event, ‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“I believe in my skill set, I believe in my brand, and I’ve always believed in myself. I know when they pay me to fight, every single time I go out there and I give it my all. I’m always looking for the finish.”

Earning his 25th career, win, Johnson has finished 13 of his opponents with eight of those coming by way of submission. ‘Mighty Mouse’ also has his fair share of knockouts, including a brutal fourth-round flying-knee KO against Adriano Moraes in their penultimate contest at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August.

Currently, Demetrious Johnson is weighing his options as a mixed martial artist. Will he continue fighting or will he choose to hang up his gloves for good? Fans undoubtedly want to see the flyweight icon continue competing. If he does, Johnson will likely be tasked with defending his title once again against No. 2 ranked contender Kairat Akhmetov.

Earning his sixth-straight win at ONE Fight Night 10, Akhmetov is the next man in line for a title opportunity, one way or another.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

