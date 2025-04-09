Despite recent fundraising target fail, Conor McGregor continues promoting crypto token on X

Conor McGregor referenced his crypto coin once again despite the project failing to launch. Earlier this month, McGregor announced that he was entering the cryptocurrency landscape by helping to create 'Real Token,' also known by the call sign of $REAL.

The business venture needed to acquire $1 million in purchasing orders over a short timeframe for the product to officially launch. The goal wasn't reached after a round of investments, acquiring roughly $350,000.

McGregor's product wasn't launched, and all investors received a full refund. Real Token's official Twitter account released this message:

"We need to be real. We didn't hit our minimum raise. All bids will be refunded in full. This is not the end."

McGregor recently took to Twitter and re-posted a picture of himself shared by a fan account. He added the following caption:

"$REAL"

KSI revealed he attempted to fight Conor McGregor

In August 2017, Conor McGregor fought in a historic boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. The "crossover boxing" landscape has since evolved with Mayweather fighting social media influencers like Logan Paul.

Logan's brother, Jake Paul, and the former's business partner, KSI, have led the way for influencers competing in boxing.

KSI recently appeared on the 'Talk Tuah' podcast and had this to say when asked if he would compete against McGregor in a boxing match:

"I tried [boxing Conor McGregor], and it didn't happen. He said, 'Nah.' He refused, but it is what it is. He's doing his thing, he's got a lot going on, especially with Bare Knuckle, and whatever situation he's going through. So, it's fine."

KSI was asked if he would fight McGregor in bare-knuckle boxing. He responded by saying:

"Nah, I just don't need to [fight bare knuckle]. I feel like, for me, I know my worth. Over the past couple months, I've definitely understood what my worth is."

KSI has established a professional record of 4-1. He suffered his lone loss last time out against Tommy Fury in October 2023.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor hasn't fought since suffering a TKO doctor's stoppage loss against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. 'The Notorious' was scheduled to return in June 2024 before pulling out due to a broken toe.

Watch KSI's comments about McGregor below:

