Despite trying to "smoke a bit less," Carlos Prates still smoking around 10 cigarettes a day with Ian Machado Garry fight fast approaching

Carlos Prates has not entered the octagon since last November after he defeated Neil Magny via first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 247. The victory extended his winning streak to 11 fights, four of which - all via knockout - have come since making his UFC debut last February.

'The Nightmare' is set to face his toughest challenge to date later this month, as he locks horns with No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City.

Prates revealed that he is attempting to smoke fewer cigarettes leading up to the bout. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the No.13-ranked welterweight said:

"I'm just doing what I do all the time. I just come to the gym, train hard, train a lot. I'm the first guy to come to the gym and the last guy to leave the gym... Yeah [I still smoke 10-15 cigarettes a day]. No problem. Still doing five rounds, six rounds. I'm trying to smoke a little bit less, but not because I'm going to fight - because I want to smoke a little bit less."

'The Nightmare' added that he is trying to take care of his body outside of fighting before being asked how many cigarettes he has been smoking per day:

"Yeah, maybe ten, eight... I stay without drinking maybe two months, one month and a half, because I don't go party. I don't go anywhere, just training... It's not difficult to be far away from drink, but it's difficult to stay far away from party."

Check out Carlos Prates' comments below:

Carlos Prates discusses upcoming matchup with Ian Machado Garry

Carlos Prates had originally been set to face Geoff Neal at UFC 314 this weekend. However, the bout was cancelled after his opponent withdrew. Instead, he will face Ian Machado Garry in a five-round short-notice matchup. A victory would allow 'The Nightmare' to jump into the division's top-ten and seemingly put him on the cusp of fighting for the UFC gold.

Prates discussed his Irish opponent during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. Lauding 'The Future', the Brazilian said:

"When Ian Garry signed with UFC, I saw he's really good and I was talking to my coach or friend, it's crazy to see how life is. When I saw Ian Garry his first fights in the UFC, I said, 'oh, the guy is really good, probably he is going to be a champ.'

He added:

"And now, I've come to his way and changed my opinion a little bit, but it's crazy to to see that two years ago I was talking about that guy and now I'm fighting him."

Check out Carlos Prates' comments on Ian Machado Garry below:

