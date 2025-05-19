  • home icon
Despite UFC Vegas 106, loss Gilbert Burns has a fan in Dricus du Plessis

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 19, 2025 07:03 GMT
Dricus du Plessis (right) lauds Gilbert Burns (left). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Gilbert Burns recently experienced his fourth consecutive defeat in his MMA career. Amidst that, Dricus du Plessis has always been a fan of Burns and publicly acknowledged this before his fight at UFC Vegas 106.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 106, this past weekend, Michael Morales defeated 'Durinho' by TKO in the first round. Burns, already on a three-fight losing streak, did not hesitate to challenge Morales, who has been on an undefeated run in the promotion.

Ahead of Burns' fight against Morales, 'Stillknocks' praised the Brazilian for his willingness to face younger and formidable fighters. Highlighting the admirable attitude of 'Durinho', du Plessis said:

"This is why @gilbert_burns is one my favorite fighters of all time"

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Dricus du Plessis&#039; Instagram Story. [Screenshot courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]
In his UFC career, Burns has fought several formidable competitors and delivered impressive performances. His fight against Khamzat Chimaev is arguably one of the most notable performances of his career, despite being on the losing side.

Gilbert Burns expresses gratitude after UFC Vegas 106 loss

Gilbert Burns came into this fight full of confidence, ready to move on from his last three fights against Sean Brady, Jack Della Maddalena, and Belal Muhammad. Unfortunately, the fight did not play out the way he expected it to. Michael Morales stood as a tough fighter who effectively used his reach and other cleverness to dominate Burns.

Although 'Durinho' was on the losing end of the fight, he has no complaints about what transpired in the fight. He took to X to express his appreciation and said:

"All honor, praise and glory are to you my dear Lord Jesus! Especially this one, I worked extremely hard, dedicated so much, but I do believe that wasn’t in vain, 💯% it did inspire and motivated a lot people, especially the ones involved in it."
He added:

"The result sucks but I’m thankful for this preparation and the journey grateful for my team, family, friends, fans and the man that I’m becoming thank you to all my supporters and the UFC taking my time and we will see what’s next!"

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below:

Close menu
