Details on Andrea Lee's next opponent and UFC return date revealed

Andrea Lee is set to return to the Octagon against fellow UFC flyweight contender Gillian Robertson.

Andrea Lee and Gillian Robertson have agreed to fight one another at UFC 256 which takes place on December 12th, 2020.

The UFC has officially announced the matchup via Twitter. Fans can check out the UFC's tweet regarding the Lee vs. Robertson matchup below.

Andrea Lee is going through a tough phase in her career

Fondly referred to as ‘KGB’ by her fans worldwide, Andrea Lee is lauded by one and all for her disciplined style of fighting.

Lee is considered to be a top-tier flyweight and proved her mettle by impressively besting multiple opponents in the initial stages of her MMA career.

The talented flyweight competitor has an extensive background in amateur boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. Lee entered the UFC as one of the most promising flyweights, but has lately been going through a rather challenging phase in her career.

Lee’s last win was a unanimous decision victory over Montana De La Rosa in June of last year. Following her aforementioned victory, Lee has suffered a trio of consecutive losses.

Lee was defeated by Joanne Calderwood last September and then by Lauren Murphy this February, both losses coming by way of split decision.

Following this pair of defeats, Lee suffered yet another loss, this time by way of unanimous decision at the hands of Roxanne Modafferi in September of this year.

Regardless of her recent losses, many believe that the supremely talented Andrea Lee is likely to get back to her winning ways sooner rather than later.

Gillian Robertson is on a two-fight winning streak

Gillian Robertson suffered a first-round TKO loss to flyweight sensation Maycee Barber in October 2019.

Bouncing back from this setback, Robertson has since amassed a two-fight winning streak. She beat Courtney Casey via third-round submission in June 2020 before securing a unanimous decision victory over Poliana Botelho in October.

The UFC 256 fight is a pivotal one for Andrea Lee

Both Andrea Lee and Gillian Robertson are excellent competitors who are set to do battle with one another at UFC 256.

The clash is undoubtedly a pivotal one for Lee, who is on a three-fight losing streak. A win against Robertson would surely help the fan-favorite ‘KGB’ regain her status in the flyweight division.

The UFC 256 fight card is presently set to be headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between reigning champion Petr Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling.