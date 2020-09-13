In her 43rd career fight and for the 9th time in a rematch Roxanne Modafferi picked up a win. This rematch was from Invicta 10 in December 2014 against Andrea Lee. This time it was a battle of 8th and 9th ranked flyweights.

The unanimous decision loss has put "KGB" on a three-fight losing streak. It was also the 6th straight fight she was in that went to the scorecards. For now the 16th time in her career, Roxanne Modafferi fought to go to the judge's scorecards.

"The Happy Warrior" Roxanne Modafferi gets the decision win over Andrea Lee in a clinical performance.#UFCVegas10 #UFC pic.twitter.com/QkB79e0A1k — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) September 13, 2020

Roxanne Modafferi could be possibly considered as the 37-year-old original gangster in women's MMA and used her 4 takedowns and ground control as the ultimate difference in her fight against Andrea Lee because she was outstruck 88-65. The duo exchanged dirty boxing in the clinch and from the range, it was actually Lee that was more effective. Both Roxanne Modafferi and Andrea Lee exchanged strikes and put some serious pressure on each other. However, Roxanne Modafferi moved side to side well to try to avoid the combo's coming at her.

She was stung in the 2nd round by a spinning back fist that missed, but the elbow landed. Lee's left was laser-like and she eventually added in a bit of a kicking game. But with a huge time differential in control on the ground, the three judges had it 29-28 in favor of Roxanne Modafferi. The 8th ranked flyweight didn't give Michael Bisping after the fight a name she wanted. She is, however, moving in on a top 5 opponent and has cemented her place as one of the top contenders to watch out for in the UFC's Women's Flyweight Division. As for Andrea Lee, she definitely has to make a few changes and assess the situation after her latest defeat.