"Devastated" Amanda Serrano gives health update 24 hours after abrupt fight cancellation due to burnt cornea

The undisputed featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano provided an update on her health 24 hours after her fight was abruptly canceled due to corneal burns.

Serrano's much-anticipated homecoming against Nina Meinke at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ended in disappointment when she was forced to withdraw from the fight. The Puerto Rican Boxing Commission ruled her medically unfit, citing an eye injury she suffered a day before the fight.

The ring announcer announced the cancellation just moments before the women's featherweight title match was scheduled to take place. Celebrity YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions released a statement on Instagram following the cancellation.

Ariel Helwani later revealed that, according to Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, Serrano had her hair done on Thursday night, and while out for a run on Friday, chemicals from the procedure accidentally got into her eye.

Even after suffering a burn to her cornea, she remained determined to fight, but the commission doctors were unconvinced.

Amanda Serrano recently took to X and posted an update on her health 24 hours after her fight was canceled. She wrote:

''To all my fans, I’m ok. I’m taking my eye drops the Dr. recommended. I was ready to fight, all real fighters would have been. My beautiful island came out to support me & I owed it to them. The Dr. said no & that devastated me. I requested a full refund & full pay to my opponent, it wasn’t their fault.''

Amanda Serrano gets emotional amid fight cancellation

Amanda Serrano burst into tears after the cancellation of her highly anticipated featherweight title fight against Nina Meinke.

Shattered by the cancellation, an emotional Serrano promised fans she would return to fight on her native island. She said:

"One thing I'll tell you, I will be back, and I'll retire. This is where I'll retire... Here in my Island, I'll come back and I'll retire here in my Island... I put everything on the line for you guys. I just want you guys to be proud of me. I'm so sorry from the bottom of my heart."

During the broadcast, Jake Paul also promised that they would reschedule the fight as soon as possible:

"I know she is a warrior. She'll push through this, heal the eye, and then we are going to come back as soon as we can and re-run it because Nina wants that and Amanda wants that.''

