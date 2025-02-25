Devastated fans react to news of Dan Hooker reportedly out of fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313: "Put Arman now"

Unfortunate news has struck UFC 313 as Dan Hooker has reportedly pulled out of his highly anticipated bout against Justin Gaethje. The co-main event matchup of the upcoming pay-per-view event in Las Vegas was one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the card. The news has left fans and perhaps the UFC scrambling for answers.

Australian MMA influencer Bendaman first broke the news, stating that there is no confirmation yet on whether Gaethje will be booked against a new opponent or if the fight will be rescheduled for a later date. Kevin, another prominent MMA influencer, hinted that Hooker might have sustained a serious injury.

In light of the updates, the No.6-ranked UFC lightweight contender revealed that he "busted his paw" in a video with his daughter. Hooker said:

"We did have a little break. We have been busy. Dad had a fight or was supposed to have a fight. But I've busted me paw."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below:

Several fans took to X to react to the news and wrote:

"It was too good to be true. Let’s see if Topturo [Ilia Topuria] or Arman [Arman Tsarukyan] have balls."

"Ruined my day."

"Give Justin Topuria right now! Do it!"

"This is the worst way to start the day. Hope Hooker heals up quickly."

"Put Arman now."

"Hasnt even been a week, at this point there's no advantage for him at his age to not chill the f*ck out or pad up like a punching bag in fight camps."

"Nah bro is too ecstatic he doesn't have to fight Gaethje."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the news of Dan Hooker reportedly out of fight against Justin Gaethje. [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

Rafael Fiziev offers to step in as replacement for Dan Hooker to face Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker's withdrawal from UFC 313 has left several fans devastated. However, there seems to be a discernible consensus that the majority of the MMA community wants to see Justin Gaethje take on either Arman Tsarukyan or Ilia Topuria next.

Tsarukyan was forced to withdraw from his rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Topuria recently vacated his featherweight throne in a bid to secure the lightweight title.

However, amidst the noise, Gaethje's former opponent Rafael Fizies has signaled his willingness to step in on short notice to take on the American. Fiziev dropped a majority decision to Gaethje during their March 2023 encounter at UFC 286.

He took to X and wrote:

"Let’s run it back @Justin_Gaethje."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's X post below:

