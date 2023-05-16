KSI recently reflected on knocking out Joe Fournier with a forearm strike in their boxing bout this past weekend.

Fight Mate @FightMate Disqualification or fair game? KSI eliminates Joe Fournier with a vicious elbow strike… Disqualification or fair game? KSI eliminates Joe Fournier with a vicious elbow strike… https://t.co/P0ViwkNDgB

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, KSI told Ariel Helwani that he initially was under the impression that he dropped Fournier with a well-timed overhand-right. He mentioned that he was "devastated" after seeing what actually happened:

"So, I went back, looked at it and I was like brah, from all these replays, it looks like I just hit him with my elbow... And I'm like at that point, I'm just devastated. That's all I think about and I'm like, this has ruined all my hard work. Like, just it's so annoying because I worked so hard."

The YouTuber-turned-boxer also revealed that he was upset after receiving backlash on social media. He mentioned that the elbow wasn't intentional and that he was in control of the fight up to that point, adding:

"It was just frustrating and you know, it really pissed me off if I'm being honest because I'm looking online and everyone's like, 'Elbow, elbow, forearm, you cheated.' And I'm like, 'Bro, I just went for right-hook!' I went for a right-hook because I knew he was trying to clinch me... It was frustrating."

Catch his comments below:

Is KSI vs. Tommy Fury next?

It appears as though KSI could possibly be fighting Tommy Fury in his next bout, which would surely be a step-up in competition.

During the aforementioned appearance on The MMA Hour, the YouTuber-turned-boxer noted that a win over Fury would be significant for his legacy, especially considering the fact that 'TNT' handed Jake Paul his first career loss earlier this year.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn KSI and Tommy Fury face-off after KSI's win over Joe Fournier… KSI and Tommy Fury face-off after KSI's win over Joe Fournier… https://t.co/tVGl1nWOuC

KSI was asked when the bout with Tommy Fury could take place and mentioned that he believes that a win over 'TNT' would make him the favorite in a potential fight against 'The Problem Child'. The British social media star believes the Fury fight will take place around the same time as Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in August:

"Maybe [around the same time as Paul vs. Diaz]. If I beat Tommy Fury and Jake beats Nate... At that point, like, the wave would be in my favor. Everyone would be on my side."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



youtube.com/watch?v=bLkr9-… KSI on Jake Paul: "He doesn’t want to fight. After losing to Tommy Fury, he lost all confidence" KSI on Jake Paul: "He doesn’t want to fight. After losing to Tommy Fury, he lost all confidence" 😬 #TheMMAHour ▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=bLkr9-… https://t.co/wgNshYfWws

