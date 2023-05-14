The KSI-Tommy Fury rivalry added another chapter to the story as the two faced off in the boxing ring on May 13.

The 29-year-old went up against Joe Fournier in an exhibition boxing match which consisted of six three-minute rounds. The event took place at Wembley Arena in London. The YouTuber-turned-boxer scored his fourth exhibition victory as he knocked Fournier out in the second round.

However, the knockout proved to be controversial as the replay showed that it might have been the 29-year-old's elbow that knocked Fournier out.

KSI just ko'ed the dude with an elbow in a boxing match lmao

After the fight, Tommy Fury stepped into the ring and faced off with KSI, setting up a fight for the near future.

KSI and Tommy Fury face-off after KSI's win over Joe Fournier…

Fans were amused by the face-off between the two and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matchup. Many individuals uploaded tongue-in-cheek posts about the YouTuber emerging victorious in their possible showdown.

One Twitter user humorously requested KSI to win his boxing match against Fury via a head-kick.

"Kick to the head for this win please."

Another individual claimed that the face off between 'TNT' and the 29-year-old on May 13 was scripted.

One person opined that the fight had more appeal than Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul.

A few more tweets by fans on the face-off can be seen below:

KSI-Tommy Fury: What did they say to each other during the face-off?

Several words were exchanged between KSI and Tommy Fury during their face-off at the Wembley Arena in London.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer called for the fight and claimed that, unlike Jake Paul, he would knock 'TNT' out:

"I want this. I wanna do what Jake Paul couldn't... knock you out... Everytime, peoople always say, 'Hey, KSI, he won't be able to do it. He won't be able to beat Logan Paul. He won't be able to beat Jake Paul. He won't be able to beat all these people.' And guess what, I always, always prove them wrong."

Fury also seemed willing to fight the Youtuber as he believed it would be a light day at work for him. 'TNT' then predicted to finish the 29-year-old inside four rounds of their potential encounter.

"All I can say is, sign me up. Easy money. Easy money, baby! You are going to sleep in four rounds... You didn't beat a pro boxer tonight. I'm the pro boxer, let's get that straight. I've already ticked off one name in Jake Paul. He's done. He's finished and you will be ticked off."

