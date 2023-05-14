Create

Hilarious KSI vs. Tommy Fury predictions surface after illegal elbow KO goes viral 

By Puneet Sharma
Modified May 14, 2023 06:21 GMT
KSI and Tommy Fury faced off on May 13 [Image credits: @DAZNBoxing on Twitter]
KSI and Tommy Fury faced off on May 13 [Image credits: @DAZNBoxing on Twitter]

The KSI-Tommy Fury rivalry added another chapter to the story as the two faced off in the boxing ring on May 13.

The 29-year-old went up against Joe Fournier in an exhibition boxing match which consisted of six three-minute rounds. The event took place at Wembley Arena in London. The YouTuber-turned-boxer scored his fourth exhibition victory as he knocked Fournier out in the second round.

However, the knockout proved to be controversial as the replay showed that it might have been the 29-year-old's elbow that knocked Fournier out.

KSI just ko’ed the dude with an elbow in a boxing match lmao https://t.co/bBkFouJSVJ

After the fight, Tommy Fury stepped into the ring and faced off with KSI, setting up a fight for the near future.

KSI and Tommy Fury face-off after KSI's win over Joe Fournier… https://t.co/tVGl1nWOuC

Fans were amused by the face-off between the two and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matchup. Many individuals uploaded tongue-in-cheek posts about the YouTuber emerging victorious in their possible showdown.

One Twitter user humorously requested KSI to win his boxing match against Fury via a head-kick.

"Kick to the head for this win please."
@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury Kick to the head for this win please 🙏 @KSI

Another individual claimed that the face off between 'TNT' and the 29-year-old on May 13 was scripted.

@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury How fixed was this 🤣🤣

One person opined that the fight had more appeal than Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul.

@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury Gonna be more interesting than the tommy vs jake fight imo

A few more tweets by fans on the face-off can be seen below:

@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury Ko with a knee this time?
@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury ksi sleeps him
@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury Timmy Fury has found his level…
@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury KSI sleeps him easy! 🔥🔥
@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury When boxing become WWF ..
@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury @KSI this time try winning by submission
@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury Ksi ko by ELBOW.
@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury KSI wins by arm bar
@DAZNBoxing @KSI @tommytntfury Fury when JJ hits him with a sweet chin music https://t.co/zdC7tWQObk
@DAZNBoxing @arielhelwani @KSI @tommytntfury KSI beats Fury Via flying knee KO I’m calling it early

KSI-Tommy Fury: What did they say to each other during the face-off?

Several words were exchanged between KSI and Tommy Fury during their face-off at the Wembley Arena in London.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer called for the fight and claimed that, unlike Jake Paul, he would knock 'TNT' out:

"I want this. I wanna do what Jake Paul couldn't... knock you out... Everytime, peoople always say, 'Hey, KSI, he won't be able to do it. He won't be able to beat Logan Paul. He won't be able to beat Jake Paul. He won't be able to beat all these people.' And guess what, I always, always prove them wrong."

Fury also seemed willing to fight the Youtuber as he believed it would be a light day at work for him. 'TNT' then predicted to finish the 29-year-old inside four rounds of their potential encounter.

"All I can say is, sign me up. Easy money. Easy money, baby! You are going to sleep in four rounds... You didn't beat a pro boxer tonight. I'm the pro boxer, let's get that straight. I've already ticked off one name in Jake Paul. He's done. He's finished and you will be ticked off."
😤 @KSI and @tommytntfury CLASH https://t.co/lghqVKsEZw

Quick Links

Edited by David Andrew
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...