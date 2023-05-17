Devin Haney has impressed fight fans after showing off his multi-million dollar jewelry collection including chains, bracelets, and watches.

Devin Haney is set to fight Vasily Lomachenko in what will be the biggest fight of his professional boxing career. Ahead of the highly awaited match up, he appeared in an interview for GQ Sports for their 'On The Rocks' segment. Haney showed off his impressive jewelry collection and named the price of almost every piece he owns.

Take a look at the interview:

Fans were impressed by the amount of jewelry the 24-year-old owns and praised him for being self-made:

"This is what ownership looks like. Not all fighters are making this kind of money and if they are its divide between managers, promotional companies etc, Haney owns and manages his own promotions and only signs partnerships."

"YOU EARNED IT DEVIN. SHINE BRIGHT KING."

Take a look at the comments:

Comments on Haney's interview with GQ Sports

One fan admired Devin Haney for his wealth:

"Devins got money money"

Another fan said Lomachenko is not promoting their upcoming fight at all:

"He's passed off that he's carrying the promotion of this fight. Loma definitely not doing his part to sell the fight."

Devin Haney calls out Floyd Mayweather for 'messing up the game' and compares boxing to UFC

Devin Haney called out Floyd Mayweather for changing the whole narrative of boxing with the 'undefeated' tag. Haney believes that Mayweather started a notion that if a boxer loses his undefeated record he can not fight again. 'The Dream' appeared on the Pivot podcast and shared his opinions on how the UFC and boxing are different:

"In UFC those guys fight each other, lose, fight again still equally as big, may even be bigger after a loss. Floyd kinda messed up the game with the undefeated record and undefeated is everything so guys don’t wanna fight each other they wanna keep their 0"

Take a look at a clip from the podcast:

#Boxing #HaneyLoma Devin Haney: “In UFC those guys fight each other, lose, fight again still equally as big, may even be bigger after a loss. Mayweather kinda messed up the game with the undefeated is everything so guys don’t wanna fight each other they wanna keep their 0” Devin Haney: “In UFC those guys fight each other, lose, fight again still equally as big, may even be bigger after a loss. Mayweather kinda messed up the game with the undefeated is everything so guys don’t wanna fight each other they wanna keep their 0”👀#Boxing #HaneyLoma https://t.co/Ch3D9m9Gk7

Devin Haney spoke about how in the UFC fighters still take on tough fights even after they lose and quoted the example of Israel Adesanya. On the flip side he spoke about how in boxing fighters are too scared to lose their unbeaten record so they go after easy fights.

