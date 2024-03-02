Devin Haney slams "miserable old man" Floyd Mayweather for allegedly sending Ryan Garcia footage of his sparring session with Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney believes boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is to blame for Ryan Garcia leaking his old sparring footage against Gervonta Davis.

Haney is set to lock horns with Garcia on April 20th with his WBC super lightweight title on the line. In the lead-up to the bout, 'King Ry' leaked an old sparring clip of Davis and 'The Dream', officiated by 'Money'.

The footage shows a young Haney struggling to keep up with 'Tank' as he is constantly forced to go on the back foot amid unrelenting pressure from his fellow American.

Troubled by the leak, the former undisputed lightweight champion took to X earlier today, speculating that Mayweather Jr. is a hater and is the one who provided his opponent with the infamous sparring clip:

"Floyd [has] been hating a long time.. this ain’t just start. I held my tongue for years because I respect the greats of the sport. But [the] dude is a bonafide hater [and] don’t wanna see nobody win if he not a part of it! I know he sent Ryan the sparring… I know he gave Ryan those p*mp comments to say. Miserable old man tried to stop the fight. Alhamdulillah, I’m happy he revealed himself to the world."

Haney lashing out comes as no surprise since 'King Ry' used the footage to try and downplay 'The Dream's' chances in the potential future fight against Davis.

Has Devin Haney fought Ryan Garcia in the past?

While the pair have not fought each other as professionals, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia fought each other on six occasions during their amateur days, with each fighter winning three a piece.

Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney at the 2014 USA Boxing National Junior Championship below:

However, heading to their tie-breaker bout, this time in a professional setting, 'The Dream' is convinced he will pull off a decisive win. Speaking to Jake Paul about how a bout against 'King Ry' would go down now, Haney said:

"I do feel like Ryan has gotten better since the amateurs, but I don't feel like he got that much better... In amateurs, we were like very competitive. We would go back and forth. Now, I don't feel like it would be a close fight with us."

Catch Devin Haney's comments on Ryan Garcia below: