"Devin figured out a way to walk out with that money" - Ryan Garcia discusses leaked sparring video of Devin Haney vs Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are set to settle their differences in the ring on April 20. Ahead of their fight, however, much has been said and done, including Garcia leaking sparring footage of Haney. Specifically, he leaked footage of the infamous sparring session between his opponent and Gervonta Davis.

The leaking of the video was preceded by Garcia's claim that there was a reason Haney no longer enlisted Davis' services in sparring, implying that 'Tank' had bested him. Now, he has taken to X/Twitter to add more fuel to the fire that his leaking of the sparring footage has sparked.

"There's more to that tape, I'm really interested in the whole video. Plus In my opinion. Devin was 16-17 and tank was already developed and becoming a man. I actually think Devin figured out a way to walk out with that money under dog house rules."

The sparring session is notable, given how often a fight between Haney and Davis has been discussed in the past. Unfortunately, it hasn't come to fruition, for which Haney blames 'Tank.' Now, things have spiced up with Garcia booked to face Haney in a tie-breaker of their 3–3 deadlock from their amateur days.

Garcia represents something of a risk for Haney, as a loss to 'King Ryan' would almost certainly derail his desire to face 'Tank' for the next few years. However, Garcia does not appear to be in the right mindset or physical condition, even admitting to being intoxicated a day before their recent press conference.

Whether he can dial himself in for the bout has become a point of interest for fans, who believe that even the best Garcia would lose to Haney, let alone one who doesn't appear to be taking his preparation as seriously.

Was Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis a championship bout?

While Gervonta Davis is the reigning WBA (Regular) lightweight champion, and Ryan Garcia is the former WBC interim lightweight champion, the pair's bout was not at lightweight and was therefore not contested for any championship. Instead, they faced each other at catchweight in a non-title fight.

Check out Ryan Garcia's knockout loss to Gervonta Davis:

Despite his best efforts, Garcia was knocked down twice, and failed to beat the referee's 10 count after the second knockdown, leading to a stoppage win on Davis' behalf. It marked the first and, thus far, the only defeat of Garcia's professional career.