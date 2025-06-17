"DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER" - MMA fandom explodes as Dustin Poirier reveals 'The Last Dance' collection 

Dustin Poirier, in collaboration with Full Violence, has dropped the final collection of merchandise ahead of Poirier's final fight, which will be against Max Holloway at UFC 318 for the BMF strap next month. Fans have reacted to this collection.

Ad

Poirier wanted his final bout against a legend in his home state, and the UFC granted him the wish. 'The Diamond' hopes to retire with the BMF belt when he completes his trilogy with 'Blessed.'

The collection, that have sent fans into a frenzy, was unveiled via an Instagram post by Full Violence Brand, captioned:

"The Last Dance. This is it. The final collection for Dustin Poirier is here… The drop features two activewear sets, one short sleeve, one long sleeve, both with 7-inch inseam shorts. One set is inspired by the nickname “The Diamond”. The other draws from his love for floral shirts."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It continues:

"The Final Tour Tee lists all his past fights and the last date of his career. Plus the Gilly Goose Gang Security Services Tee and the King of Diamonds Tee. Also, some favorites from the last drop are getting restocked too. All products will be delivered before his final walk in 2–3 weeks. Diamonds are forever. 💎"

Ad

Check out the original post below:

Ad

Several fans reacted to the post. A user wrote:

"DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER, AND SO IS DUSTIN POIRIER"

Another commented:

"Congrats Dustin on your new collection! 'Diamonds are forever' indeed!"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @fullviolencebrand on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier reaffirms retirement

Dustin Poirier has previously stated that he plans to retire after UFC 318. But there were rumors in the MMA community that 'The Diamond' would defeat Max Holloway to win the BMF strap, and then, instead of retiring, would face Ilia Topuria, who many believe will defeat Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 and grab the vacant 155-pound title.

Ad

However, Poirier has no such plans. He has confirmed that he's retiring after the Holloway fight. He told Full Violence:

"This is the last one. 19 years in, man. Had my first cage fight in 2007… Wy wife's pregnant right now… My wife's pregnant with a boy. So there's a lot going on, man."

Check out Poirier's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.