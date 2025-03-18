Diana Belbita hints at UFC Vegas 105 being her final fight, reveals she "already has plans" for life after MMA

Diana Belbita recently opened up about her upcoming bout at UFC Vegas 105 and explained her current thought process. She disclosed the bout could possibly be her last and wanted to ensure she takes the time to enjoy the moment.

Belbita is scheduled to take on Dione Barbosa on the prelim portion of the Fight Night card, which takes place at the UFC Apex on Apr. 5. 'The Warrior Princess' comes into the bout following back-to-back losses to Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Molly McCann and returns to 125 pounds for the first time since 2020.

While speaking to Cageside Press, Belbita described what her mentality is like heading into possibly her final bout and noted that a loss won't affect her. The 28-year-old mentioned that she already has plans in place to open her own gym and wants to leave it all in the octagon should she decide to retire:

"I already have plans for my life that even if I'm going to fight after this fight or not, it's not going to change much. Like, my life, I already changed my plans. I plan to open my own gym [in] the States. So I plan to do this after summer, which is pretty soon... The result of this fight [against Barbosa] doesn't really matter for me right now, winning or losing. Of course I want to win and I want to not just win, but win in a big way."

Check out Diana Belbita's comments below:

Diana Belbita explains her reasoning for returning to flyweight

Diana Belbita also shared the reason behind her returning to flyweight for the first time since 2020 and the positive effect it has had on her training camp.

During the aforementioned clip, Belbita mentioned that she didn't want to constantly worry about making weight and believes it will result in a much better performance at UFC Vegas 105:

"I'm going to go there and try to enjoy the moment and I'm going to actually be able to put on a show because I'm not going to be scared of losing. I feel like most of the fighters, they get very nervous because they don't want to lose... So not having to cut so much weight and not having this pressure, it going to actually help me be myself in the cage."

Check out the full interview with Diana Belbita below:

