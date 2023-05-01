Diandra Martin says 4-ounce gloves will be a ‘big factor’ in Jackie Buntan fight

Now accustomed to fighting in 4-ounce gloves under ONE Championship, Australian striker Diandra Martin believes it is going to be a big factor that will work in her favor in her scheduled fight later this week.

The 27-year-old native of Canberra will make her third appearance in the circle since making her ONE debut last year on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Colorado, U.S.A.

Diandra Martin battles Filipino-American fireball Jackie Buntan in a strawweight Muay Thai collision in the promotion’s debut live United States show. The card will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Having experienced training and competing with 4-ounce gloves for a while now, she shared to ONE Championship in an interview that she is more confident about unleashing her strikes at this stage. It is something she is looking forward to showcasing against Jackie Buntan:

“I reckon it’ll be a very different fight. I’ll be way more confident. I feel better with the little [4-ounce] gloves, and that’s going to be a big [factor].”

Diandra Martin split her first two fights under ONE Championship.

She bowed to now-ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell of Sweden via technical knockout in the opening round of her promotional debut in February 2022. The MuayU affiliate then bounced back in her second outing, defeating Amber Kitchen of the United Kingdom by unanimous decision.

In her second fight, Martin showed better handling of the fight and was firmer with her attacks, allowing her to stand toe-to-toe and win over Kitchen. Buntan is another test that Martin hopes to conquer as she continues to establish her footing in the division.

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

