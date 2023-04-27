Jackie Buntan was impressed with Diandra Martin’s performance against Amber Kitchen

At ONE Fight Night 10, Jackie Buntan will take on an opponent who, in recent times, has shared the exact same track record.

Buntan has established herself as one of the top strikers in ONE Championship since debuting with the promotion in 2021. After producing three consecutive wins inside the circle to put her right at the forefront of the promotion’s continued push to take female striking to new heights, Buntan found herself in a world championship matchup.

In April last year, the Filipino-American took on Smilla Sundell for the inaugural women’s Muay Thai strawweight world championship. After suffering her first defeat under the ONE banner, the 25-year old rebounded last time out with a unanimous decision win over Amber Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year.

On May 5, she will take on Diandra Martin, who also shared the circle with Amber Kitchen in her last appearance, securing the victory after her loss to Smilla Sundell.

With the ability to compare her own performances with that of her upcoming opponents, Buntan is able to gain a lot of knowledge about what Martin brings to the table.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan spoke about what she learned about her opponent from watching her share the circle with the same opponents:

“I think after every loss, it depends on what you do with it, but I think she definitely came back better fighting Amber. She showed a lot more of her arsenal and her tool set.”

Buntan will face Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

