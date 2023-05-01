Australian striker Diandra Martin is seen as an underdog in her upcoming fight but cautioned that it does not make her any less dangerous.

The Canberra native will see action at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 as part of ONE Championship’s debut live on-ground event in the United States. She will go up against Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan in a strawweight Muay Thai showdown.

Diandra Martin said she recognizes that some consider her a longshot vis-a-vis Jackie Buntan, but is not deterred by it. In fact, the doubts thrown her way only serve to motivate her more to win.

She told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I surprised people against Amber [Kitchen]. Many people thought Amber was going to walk through me, and I came away with a unanimous points decision. I was definitely the underdog for that. I feel like I’ll be the underdog for this. But that doesn’t scare me.”

Diandra Martin came away with her first ONE victory last August, defeating Amber Kitchen of the United Kingdom by unanimous decision. It was a bounce-back win for the MuayU affiliate after losing in her promotional debut in February 2022 to now-ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell of Sweden.

She is now looking to start a winning streak when she collides with Buntan, who battled Sundell for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai gold but lost on the scorecards last April. She is now on the comeback trail to once again vie for the world title.

Boxing Works fighter Buntan saw action back in December in Manila and won by unanimous decision over Kitchen.

ONE Fight Night 10 will go down at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

