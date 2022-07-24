Did Brian Ortega suffer the same knee injury as Tom Aspinall?

No, Brian Ortega did not suffer the same knee injury as Tom Aspinall. Ironically, the jiu-jitsu phenom dislocated his shoulder while attempting to escape an armbar attempt by Yair Rodriguez.

'T-City' suffered a shocking first-round loss at UFC on ABC 3 as his shoulder popped while he was attempting to free himself from 'El Pantera's' arm bar attempt. With this loss, the former featherweight title challenger is now on a two-fight skid.

Watch 'T-City's' unfortunate injury below:

Ortega is currently 15-3 in his career, while 'El Pantera' holds a record of 14-3.

Tom Aspinall, on the other hand, succumbed to a TKO loss to No. 4 ranked contender Curtis Blaydes just fifteen seconds into the first round.

Watch Tom Aspinall's leg injury below:

The Englishman suffered a knee injury after landing a leg kick on the American, which ultimately forced referee Herb Dean to put an early stop to the contest. With this loss, Aspinall has now lost his undefeated tag in the UFC.

The 29-year-old currently holds a pro-MMA record of 12-3, while Blaydes is 17-3 in his career.

Curtis Blaydes shuts down rematch possibility with Tom Aspinall

During the UFC London post-fight interview, Curtis Blaydes stated that he was not going to "risk my ranking" by waiting for a rematch with Aspinall. 'Razor' added that he was looking forward to fighting the winner of Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa:

"I'm not risking my ranking, I won the fight. Heading into this fight I envisioned the winner, which is me, winner of this fight would be fighting the winner of Tuivasa and Gane so I'm not going to pass up an opportunity to fight those guys when it's right there, to wait for Aspinall to heal and run it back."

Watch Curtis Blaydes shut down rematch plans with Aspinall Below:

Furthermore, Blaydes added that Tom Aspinall was not as fast as people make him out to be. The American stated that the Englishman was getting roughed up in all the exchanges they engaged in.

The 31-year-old also slipped in a sly dig at Aspinall, stating:

"Everyone was hyping up his speed. He's not as fast as you guys think it seemed to be... I know it was only fifteen seconds but every exchange he got touched... I felt I was bigger, more athletic, more explosive and obviously my bones are stronger."

