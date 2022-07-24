"A British fighter getting overhyped again" - Fans react after Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes ends in just 15 seconds to close out UFC London

The main event of UFC London saw an unfortunate and anticlimactic ending after Tom Aspinall suffered an apparent knee injury, leading to a default victory for Curtis Blaydes.

The bout was supposed to be a litmus test for the young heavyweight, who was riding an eight-fight winning streak. Blaydes was the highest-ranked fighter Aspinall has faced so far. Unfortunately, it didn't matter in the end as the two competitors didn't have a chance to get the action started.

Tom Aspinall suffers a serious knee injury in round oneWishing for a speedy recovery Tom Aspinall suffers a serious knee injury in round one 😔Wishing for a speedy recovery 🙏(🎥 @ufc) https://t.co/aIoDsc0zxg

Needless to say, fans were disappointed for both fighters. Following the deflating main event bout, UFC fans on Twitter chimed in with their thoughts on Aspinall vs. Blaydes.

The overwhelming sentiment from fans was concern for Aspinall. The young Brit suffered some sort of injury to his right leg, but without any tests, one can only speculate as to what could have been the problem.

Several Twitter users wished Aspinall a speedy recovery and expressed their eagerness to see him recover from the setback.

JamieEBT/MBE @G1981Jamie Real shame for Tom aspinall, hope for speedy recovery, think it would have been a great fight too. Real shame for Tom aspinall, hope for speedy recovery, think it would have been a great fight too.

There are also those who pointed out that Aspinall's injury could be a career-altering one. One Twitter user was even convinced it's now over for the Manchester native. Meanwhile, another group of fans said they were eager to see the fight get rebooked.

David Brooks @DaveyGwladys_ Poor Tom Aspinall, if ya knee goes like that playin football ya lookin at 4 months before you can even kick a ball, never mind a leg. Mentally tough for him now that. Proper shame Poor Tom Aspinall, if ya knee goes like that playin football ya lookin at 4 months before you can even kick a ball, never mind a leg. Mentally tough for him now that. Proper shame

DΔN @DanPrince16 Hate to see it for #TomAspinall looked a painful one! MCL or ACL it looks to be, Result should be overturned and rematch in the works #UFCLondon Hate to see it for #TomAspinall looked a painful one! MCL or ACL it looks to be, Result should be overturned and rematch in the works #UFCLondon

Shaun Thirkell @shaunyboynufc Really unfortunate for Tom Aspinall. Hope it’s not too bad mate #UFCLondon Really unfortunate for Tom Aspinall. Hope it’s not too bad mate #UFCLondon

Stephen Fawcett @stephen_1430 I was hyped to see Tom Aspinall do the business. Hope to see the rematch I was hyped to see Tom Aspinall do the business. Hope to see the rematch

Curtis Blaydes apologizes to fans for win over Tom Aspinall at UFC London

Official records state that Curtis Blaydes now has a TKO win over Tom Aspinall. However, it's safe to assume that 'Razor' is unsatisfied with the manner in which he achieved this result.

The American was almost speechless during his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. Nonetheless, Blaydes remained classy as he apologized to his opponent and the fans for the disappointing result of the main event.

Addressing the UK fans, Blaydes said:

"We didn't even fight. I wanted to come here and prove a statement. Aspinall is legit. I know a win over him would've shown the world I'm ready for a title shot [and] I'm legit. I wish the injury hadn't happened. I don't even know what to say. I'm sorry, man."

Check out Curtis Blaydes' interview in the clip below:

