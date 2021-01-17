Did Calvin Kattar break his nose against Max Holloway?

Whether Max Holloway definitely broke Calvin Kattar's nose is not yet known. However, it is safe to say that it is not in good condition.

Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar provided the UFC with as dynamic a start as it could get for 2021. The absolute dogfight, controlled mostly by Max Holloway, went the entire distance of five rounds.

Max Holloway displayed some of his vintage zeal as his strikes hit home more often than not. His pressure forced Calvin Kattar to the fence, where Max Holloway dished out some mean elbows. These blows left vicious cuts on Kattar's forehead and nose, causing them to bleed profusely.

Kattar's cuts were gushing blood in such volume that even Holloway got covered in it. However, this does not mean that Max Holloway didn't have cuts of his own made by Calvin Kattar.

This fight turned out much better than expected. While we did expect an epic battle, we received a full-out war from the two warriors.

Calvin Kattar holds his ground against Max Holloway's strikes

Max 'Blessed' Holloway was in control of the whole fight. The volume of strikes he landed and the constant pressure he applied helped him gain control of the Octagon. He seemed razor-focused on winning and gave a brilliant performance.

Nevertheless, it was Calvin Kattar whose determination shone the brightest today. Although he did not manage to land as much as Holloway, Kattar brought his iron chin.

He took heavy punishment from Holloway and even lost his wits for a few dangerous moments. He recovered from everything Max threw though, and even landed many precise and effective strikes, catching his opponent in the counter-attack.

Max Holloway let his trademark last-minute energy boost out in the final round. He began shouting with his hands down, healthily inviting Calvin Kattar to strike and throwing strikes simultaneously. He even lifted his hands in victory at the 10-second call.

Both fighters left the Octagon with immense respect for each other. Max Holloway defeated Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision, rebirthing his presence as a threat to the Featherweight division.

In fact, he is in such good shape that he even volunteered to be a part of the McGregor-Poirier event as a backup, just in case things go sideways.