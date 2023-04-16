UFC president Dana White is seemingly unimpressed by Clay Guida's retirement prank at UFC Kansas City.

Clay Guida took on Rafa Garcia to open the main card at Kansas City. The fight tyred out to be much more competitive than initially expected. Despite showing a lot of resilience in the octagon, Guida ended up suffering a unanimous decision loss (30-27, 30-27, and 30-27)

Following his bout, Clay Guida proceeded to take his gloves off in the octagon, which led to Daniel Cormier approaching him with the assumption that the veteran is calling it quits. But that wasn't the case, and Guida revealed that he took off his gloves just to exchange them with Rafa Garcia.

Speaking about this during the post-fight press conference, Dana White was certainly not that happy with Clay Guida's antics. While suggesting that it pi**ed him off, White stated:

“That pi**ed me off actually, to be honest with you. No, that pissed me off. I like [Clay Guida], he’s a nice guy, but you’re faking your retirement so you can say f**king happy birthday to somebody? Yeah, we're running a live event here, I was not happy about that." [11:20 onwards]

Watch Dana White speak about Clay Guida's retirement prank below:

How did fans react to Clay Guida's retirement prank at UFC Kansas?

Clay Guida's retirement prank did not just work for Daniel Cormier, but he was also able to get fans around the world. With Guida taking off his gloves in the octagon, most people thought that he was going to hang them up.

However, as mentioned earlier, that wasn't the case. Reacting to the same, some fans were glad to see him continue in the sport, while some believed exchanging gloves should become more common.

Take a look at some Twitter reactions below:

"Almost thought Clay Guida was going to retire I almost started crying ngl"

Damien Bartonek 🇺🇦 @DABartonek Almost thought Clay Guida was going to retire I almost started crying ngl Almost thought Clay Guida was going to retire I almost started crying ngl

"I thought Clay Guida was about to retire but he just wanted a glove swap #UFCKansasCity"

Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool that should become a more common thing! I thought Clay Guida was about to retire but he just wanted a glove swapthat should become a more common thing! #UFCKansasCity I thought Clay Guida was about to retire but he just wanted a glove swap 😂 that should become a more common thing! #UFCKansasCity

"Clay Guida fooled us into thinking he would retire by taking his gloves off🤣 #UFCKansasCity"

Colby Covingtongomedov🐐 @shoutouttomyni1 Clay Guida fooled us into thinking he would retire by taking his gloves off🤣 #UFCKansasCity Clay Guida fooled us into thinking he would retire by taking his gloves off🤣 #UFCKansasCity

"clay guida had me panicking, glad he didn’t retire"

monte @_aka_monte_ clay guida had me panicking, glad he didn’t retire clay guida had me panicking, glad he didn’t retire

"Guida scared the sh*t out of me when he took his gloves off! Phwew"

Tyler @tyler_myname @ufc Guida scared the shit out of me when he took his gloves off! Phwew @ufc Guida scared the shit out of me when he took his gloves off! Phwew

Clay Guida has been fighting in the UFC since 2006. With a professional record of 38-23, the 41-year-old certainly does not have a lot of fights left in him.

Poll : 0 votes