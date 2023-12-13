“Did your coach tell you I dropped him” - Jake Paul fires shots at Andre August during fiery face-off for Dec. 15th fight

Jake Paul and Andre August just had their first face-to-face encounter, and the results were rife with trash talk. Both men are scheduled to clash in a boxing match this Friday, and according to 'The Problem Child,' it marks his first major step towards a world title-winning campaign as a boxer.

Meanwhile, August is meant to serve as a litmus test for Paul's skills in the squared circle. At the pre-fight press conference, the 26-year-old praised his own knockout power by referencing a two-year-old sparring session he allegedly had with August's coach.

"Did your coach tell you that I dropped him in sparring too or did he not tell you that? You remember that. I dropped your coach in sparring. See? You're getting all worked up, because he knows what happened. Did he tell you that? Your own coach got dropped in sparring, and that was two years ago. That was two years ago when I wasn't sh*t."

Check out the interaction between Jake Paul and Andre August in the clip below:

The bout will be just the second time that 'The Problem Child' has faced a professional boxer. The first time he did so, he suffered his career loss against Tommy Fury via split decision. Before that fight, the YouTuber-turned-boxer faced off predominantly against aging MMA fighters on career downswings.

Paul is also known for having a relatively decent knockout percentage, which is owed to his punching power. While he hasn't knocked out everyone he has faced, he has managed to either drop or stun every single opponent he has ever fought.

Jake Paul's past callout of Canelo Álvarez

Jake Paul is known for issuing repeated public challenges to Conor McGregor, whom he once idolized but now hopes to fight. However, the Irishman is not the only fighter that 'The Problem Child' has aimed at. In the past, the influencer boxing star called out legendary boxer Canelo Álvarez.

However, Álvarez dismissed Paul's attempts at goading him into a bout. Strangely, Floyd Mayweather Jr. took on Logan Paul, who is 'The Problem Child's' older brother.