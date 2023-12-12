"Mental illness is a sad thing" - Fans react to Jake Paul claiming to be a bigger name than Conor McGregor in fight sports

Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor is a matchup that's been a partially hot topic ever since the influencer boxing star first challenged McGregor to a bout in the squared circle. Since then, Paul has kept his attention squarely on the Irishman and now claims to be an even bigger name than him.

During an interview with DAZN, he answered questions regarding a potential fight with McGregor, who he has been taking public aim at for years. In a clip of the interview, the 26-year-old spoke about the magnitude of a fight between him and McGregor, saying:

"McGregor would be pretty freaking massive, and entertaining... and fun. I would beat his *ss. He won't fight me. At this point, it's funny how it went from, like, me calling him out, to that seeming crazy, to now me being bigger in the sport than he is, and him knowing my skill level is greater than his in such a short amount of time. Life's crazy."

Check out Jake Paul's comments on a boxing match with Conor McGregor below:

Despite his best efforts, Paul is unlikely to draw McGregor's attention. The Irishman has historically ignored Paul's attempts at goading him. McGregor's fans, however, have always been quick to respond.

This time, Paul was mocked by several X/Twitter comments, with one fan pointing out the low pay-per-view buy rate for Paul's rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley:

"This bum did 65k against woodley"

Another fan taunted him by alluding to Paul being mentally ill, alleging delusion:

"Mental illness is a sad thing. Hope he gets the much needed help. Thoughts and prayers with the Paul family"

Several more comments were dismissive of Paul's claims:

"He's just talking nonsense"

One fan even pointed out the disparity between Paul's highest-selling pay-per-view and McGregor's:

"Bro's highest selling ppv was 800k. Conor's was 4M+"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Jake Paul's claims about Conor McGregor

When the Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor feud became personal

Jake Paul's attempts to score a fight with Conor McGregor date as far back as 2020. 'The Problem Child' even made distasteful remarks about the former UFC champion's fiancée, Dee Devlin.

"What the f**k is up, you Irish c**t. Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you're probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you're jacking off because you're sick of f*****g your wife. I mean, she's a four, Conor. You could do a lot better, but happy Monday."

Check out a clip of Jake Paul's trash-talk below:

Despite the personal nature of the attack, it drew no response from McGregor.