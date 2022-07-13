What are the PPV buys for Jake Paul's boxing fights so far? 

Jake Paul is currently one of the most controversial figures in boxing. Since his first fight in 2018, he has found a love and passion for the sport and taken his boxing career to new heights. He has fought a total of 5 opponents and currently holds an unbeaten record. As he gears up for his next fight, he is set to face the toughest challenge of his career.

The boxer was initially set to fight Tommy Fury on August 6th. However, the Brit pulled out of his fight (for the second time) and was replaced by Hasim Rahman Jr.

Rahman is a professional heavyweight boxer, making him much bigger than 'The Problem Child'. While predictions for the PPV sales of their upcoming bout have varied, the numbers of the YouTuber's previous fights have been made available to the public.

Jake Paul vs. Deji PPV buys

'The Problem Child' took on British YouTuber Deji in the first fight of his boxing career. He featured on the undercard of the Logan Paul vs. KSI main event and put on a show, stopping the Brit via TKO in the sixth round. This first event was quite successful, as they competed in a sold-out arena with over 700,000 people watching the event on PPV.

Marius Hjerpseth @Hjerpseth Arena is sold out, and 700k people are watching the PPV. Amazing numbers for #KSIvLogan . Deji v Jake Paul is up next, followed by the main event. Arena is sold out, and 700k people are watching the PPV. Amazing numbers for #KSIvLogan. Deji v Jake Paul is up next, followed by the main event.

Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib PPV buys

In his second fight, the younger Paul brother fought British YouTuber AnEsonGib. The American managed to knock the Brit out in the very first round, but the PPV numbers for this fight were never officially released.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson PPV buys

'The Problem Child' fought 3-time NBA champion Nate Robinson in 2020 on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. The event reportedly sold around 1.2 million PPV buys, making it a huge success. However, Paul did not headline the event, so he wasn't the one that brought in most of the traffic.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV buys

The YouTuber-turned-boxer's biggest fight, at least in terms of PPV sales, came in April 2021 when he fought the former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion. The fight reportedly sold 1.5 million PPV buys, which would place it in a tie with Floyd Mayweather vs. Miguel Cotto as the 12th largest PPV in boxing history.

Front Office Sports @FOS 1.5 million pay-per-view buys



$75 million generated



Last night's fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren has now tied Mayweather vs. Cotto as the twelfth-largest PPV fight night in history. 1.5 million pay-per-view buys$75 million generatedLast night's fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren has now tied Mayweather vs. Cotto as the twelfth-largest PPV fight night in history. https://t.co/0MyTw5crVJ

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley I PPV buys

Following his knockout against Ben Askren, Paul fought his good friend and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match. The fight sold over 500,000 PPV buys and was one of the top fights of the year.

Adam Stern @A_S12



.@JakePaul's bout versus Tyron Woodley on Showtime last month drew around 500,000 PPV buys in North America, per sources, making it one of the top fights of the year. @WONF4W first reported the ballpark range. .@JakePaul's bout versus Tyron Woodley on Showtime last month drew around 500,000 PPV buys in North America, per sources, making it one of the top fights of the year.➖ @WONF4W first reported the ballpark range. https://t.co/ZyJJQb4LvW

Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II PPV buys

The second fight between the YouTube star and the former UFC Champion tanked, reportedly selling only 65,000 PPV buys. 'The Problem Child' denied these number. He stated that, at the time, the numbers were just starting to roll in. He also said that they had originally sold the fight against Tommy Fury, rather than Woodley, which is why it did not do so well.

Take a look at this tweet by Paul:

Jake Paul @jakepaul The PPV number rumors are bullshit



1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+



Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive



Not my best business night



But remember.. Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold.. The PPV number rumors are bullshit1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positiveNot my best business nightBut remember.. Everyone wanted to see me Vs. Fury and that’s what we sold..

