Did Colby Covington suffer brain injury during Jorge Masvidal's attack?

Colby Covington claimed to have suffered a brain injury after Jorge Masvidal attacked him outside a popular Miami steak house last month.

According to recently-surfaced court documents obtained by ESPN MMA, Covington alleged Masvidal of "knowingly or intentionally" causing him "great bodily harm."

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal is being accused of attacking his UFC rival Colby Covington and causing him to suffer a brain injury, according to court documents obtained by @MarcRaimondi.



The alleged attack occurred March 21 in Miami Beach. Jorge Masvidal is being accused of attacking his UFC rival Colby Covington and causing him to suffer a brain injury, according to court documents obtained by @MarcRaimondi.The alleged attack occurred March 21 in Miami Beach. https://t.co/bZvm4GllMv

On Thursday morning, Masvidal officially pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony charges stemming from the infamous brawl. Nonetheless, the court issued a stay-away order on 'Gamebred', which prevents him from getting within 25 feet of Covington.

This comes after Masvidal suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss at the hands of his rival in the main event of UFC 272 in April. In what appeared to be an act of retaliation, the Miami native allegedly ambushed Covington and told him, "You shouldn't have been talking about my kids," according to the incident report.

In a now-deleted tweet, 'Gamebred' seemingly confessed to his crimes when he called out Covington in a video. The two-time UFC welterweight challenger said:

"Call this the show your face challenge, you know? What's up, I'm from Dade County. You talk that shit, you gotta back it up. That's how my city rolls man."

Per the police report, Covington claimed that he suffered a broken tooth and $15,000 damage to his $90,000 Rolex watch. His name was initially kept out of the report until he pressed charges on his one-time opponent.

Dana White on Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington altercation

UFC president Dana White made it clear that he condemns out-of-competition violence between fighters in his organization. However, White also pointed out that there are consequences to pushing trash talk too far.

White appeared to be more sympathetic towards Jorge Masvidal than Colby Covington when he spoke about the incident on The Pat McAfee Show. The UFC head honcho said:

"I say this all the time, first of all, in no way shape or form do I ever condone violence in people, my guys fighting each other in the streets and s*** like that,” White said. “But on the flip side, when you’re dealing with a guy like Jorge Masvidal and you start talking about his family, all these fighters – listen, say what you want to say about me, you hate me, you think I’m ugly, whatever my thing is, but when you start talking about people’s families it goes to a whole 'nother level."

Watch the full interview with Dana White below:

Edited by David Andrew