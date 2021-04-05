Did Conor McGregor's parents Tony and Margaret initially support his decision to become a professional fighter?

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is a world-renowned star and owes a chunk of his success to his parents. Hailing from the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, the 32-year old former champion was the third child, with his two sisters preceding him.

Although Conor McGregor is said to have been fixated on his goal to become the UFC's biggest star, the 'Notorious One' was once tipped to become a plumber by his father, Tony McGregor.

After beginning to box at the age of 12, Conor McGregor soon developed a keen interest in martial arts. Moving west of Dublin not too long after to commence his plumbing apprenticeship, McGregor began training with former UFC middleweight contender Tom Egan.

While Tony McGregor envisioned his son picking up the skills of a plumber, the Irishman seemed to be on a completely different trajectory. Speaking to an independent Irish media house about the situation at the time, Tony said:

"We decided to get him into a trade after his Leaving Cert and he chose plumbing, but he only stuck that for a year. If any plumbing goes wrong in the house now, he is no help whatsoever!"

Conor McGregor is also awfully close to his mother, Margaret McGregor. In an interview with sports media channel the Irish Sun, Margaret described her son as being a 'mummy's boy' behind all the ruthless trash talking.

"You will get some haters, but the majority love him for who he is. He’s honest." Margaret said. "He’s very generous. I think he gives a lot of people hope. He is everything you see, but he’s still honest and says it how it is. I’m extremely proud of him. He is a mummy’s boy. He’d probably kill me for saying that but he is."

Conor McGregor's family cherished his success as the UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion.

When did Conor McGregor start training with John Kavanagh?

Following his amateur MMA debut in February 2007, Conor McGregor turned professional after being signed by the Irish Cage of Truth promotion. Quickly making seismic changes to his training regimen in 2008, McGregor started training at the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Dublin under famed MMA coach - John Kavanagh. The two have since had a successful run in the UFC, bringing immense glory to the country of Ireland.

