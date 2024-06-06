"Did Dana make this on Microsoft 365?" - Fans blast "awful" UFC 304 poster, some jokingly blame Belal Muhammad for the "trash"

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on the UFC 304 poster. Many people are dissatisfied with the multibillion-dollar promotion and others have even jokingly blamed Belal Muhammad for the terrible poster.

Muhammad has been sidelined for the past year, awaiting a title opportunity. Fortunately, the time has finally come, as UFC CEO Dana White previously announced that 'Remember The Name' will get the opportunity to extend his nine-fight win streak and dethrone reigning champion Leon Edwards.

The eighth pay-per-view event of the year will return to Manchester, England, on July 27. It will take place at the Co-op Live Arena. In the main event, Edwards will look to defend his welterweight title against Muhammad. In the co-main event, Curtis Blaydes will challenge Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title.

Trending

The promotion recently took to X and shared the official poster for UFC 304.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans were disappointed with the official poster and soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Did Dana make this on Microsoft 365?''

Other fans wrote:

"This poster is trash"

''I just know Belal is the reason for this''

''The person who made this poster also scored it 4-1 Paulo Costa''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to UFC's post on X

The fight between Edwards and Muhammad at UFC 304 won't be their first. The UFC APEX hosted its first meeting in March 2021. After just one round of action, 'Rocky' accidentally poked his opponent in the eye, resulting in a no-contest.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will also be a rematch between Aspinall and Blaydes, as the former lost to the latter in 2022 via first-round stoppage due to a knee injury.

Leon Edwards predicts outcome of his fight at UFC 304

Leon Edwards is eager to end Belal Muhammad's dream at UFC 304. Before the fight, 'Remember The Name' has been dropping blows on the champion whenever he gets the chance, and Edwards wants to exact revenge on July 27.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the 32-year-old stated that he is aiming for a finish:

''I need a finish. I feel like anything short of a finish is not good enough. All the sh*t this guy talks on social media Ariel, the f*****g tweets, the T-shirts he has made, the f*****g memes he's made, he deserves an a** whooping... He is just too easily hit. He can improve all he wants, he is too easily hit."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below (23:48):