Did Darren Till go blind? Exploring what happened to 'The Gorilla' in the leadup to UFC Liverpool

Darren Till has been a curious case throughout his combat sports career. He's had his ups and downs, going from potential UFC superstar to influencer boxer in a manner that would have been unexpected, perhaps even shocking, years ago. Yet, it isn't the most bizarre situation he's found himself in.

Ad

On March 16, 2019, 'The Gorilla' was still an undefeated phenom at 17-0-1. Moreover, he was still competing as a welterweight despite his large frame for the division. At the time, he had the daunting task of beating all-time great MMA striker Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson to earn a crack at 170-pound gold.

However, rumors circulated about Till's tortuous ordeal ahead of the fight. While he did make it into the octagon, his struggle to do so has largely flown under the radar.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Did Darren Till go blind?

Blindness and English UFC fighters seem to be a recurring theme, as Michael Bisping famously won the middleweight title while being blind in one eye courtesy of a Vitor Belfort head kick and 'The Count's' mismanagement of his ocular health. But did a similar case befall Darren Till?

Before facing Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in the main event of UFC Liverpool, Till underwent a brutal weight cut. The risks and complications caused by weight-cutting are well-known, as they can sometimes lead to organs shutting down. In Till's case, he suffered from severe physical weakness and temporary blindness.

Ad

Footage, which was scrubbed from the internet, of Till cutting weight for the fight revealed his frightening condition. Then, some years later (2022), he had a sitdown with Henry Cejudo, Khamzat Chimaev, and The Schmo, revealing just how draining the weight cut was.

"I didn't [complete the weight cut]. When I did the colonic irrigation that was, like, my final straw. I went blind on the treadmill."

Ad

Check out Darren Till's account of blindness (0:48):

Ad

Till revealed that he had gone blind prior to his loss to Jorge Masvidal as well, closing the door on his welterweight run.

Darren Till missed weight against Stephen Thompson

The weight cut Darren Till underwent ahead of his clash against Stephen Thompson was a disastrous one. Till didn't just go blind, he ended up being unable to make the welterweight limit at all, having to forfeit 30% of his purse to 'Wonderboy.'

Ad

Expand Tweet

The bout went ahead as a catchweight at 174.5 pounds, and Till managed to win a chess match of a striking bout via unanimous decision. Afterward, he challenged Tyron Woodley for welterweight gold, suffering a second-round submission to end his undefeated run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.