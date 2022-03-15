×
Darren Till trolls himself, says getting knocked out by Jorge Masvidal is favorite UFC London moment

Rafael Bandayrel
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 15, 2022 11:38 AM IST
Darren Till proved that he will troll just about anybody, including himself. The British standout made a joke at his own expense by bringing up his knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal in March 2019.

BT Sport's Twitter account asked fans what their favorite UFC London moment was. Surprisingly, Till responded with a hilarious comment. The No.8-ranked middleweight wrote:

"Darren till getting knocked out cold"
The last time the UFC staged an event in London, England, was almost three years ago. Till main evented the 2019 show against Masvidal, who was on a two-fight skid at the time.

Heading into the matchup, Masvidal was seen as a sacrificial lamb to give Till a remarkable win in front of his hometown crowd. However, the underdog did the unthinkable when he knocked the Englishman out cold in the second round.

Masvidal's knockout of Till kickstarted the revival of his career. 'Gamebred' went on to win his next pair of fights against Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

Unfortunately for Till, his career ended up getting derailed by that loss. He has since won only one fight and is currently on a two-fight skid.

The UFC will make its much-awaited return to London this Saturday. Tom Aspinall will headline the event against perennial heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov. British rising stars Arnold Allen and Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett will also be in action.

Jorge Masvidal says Darren Till is the hardest puncher he has faced

Jorge Masvidal revealed that Darren Till is the most powerful puncher he has ever faced in his entire career. A veteran of almost two decades, Masvidal was previously asked in a live Q&A on Instagram who he believes has the most power out of all the opponents he squared off against. 'Gamebred' said:

"Till, actually yes. That’s who I would definitely say. Till has the most power of anybody I’ve ever faced before. I remember his lead hand. He’s very well balanced. It wasn’t just like his straight left is powerful. When he hit me with a jab it felt like a regular right hand. It was like thudding the guy."
Also Read Article Continues below

Masvidal also made mention of Paul Daley and James Krause, two people he faced earlier in his career.

Edited by C. Naik
