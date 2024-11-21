"Did not disappoint" - Fans loving Rodtang's entertaining yet violent display of mastery vs. Jacob Smith at ONE 169

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon not only dominated Jacob Smith in their five-round battle in the co-main event of ONE 169 on Nov. 8 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but he also kept every fan entertained.

ONE Championship has posted one of the sequences where Rodtang displayed his showmanship on Instagram:

"Nice try! 😏 What did you think of Rodtang's performance at ONE 169? @rodtang_jimungnon"

In the video, 'The Iron Man' received a solid right elbow strike from his British opponent after breaking from the clinch. Instead of showing signs of damage from that strike, he just laughed it off.

The Thai superstar even taunted Smith by flashing his tongue in front of him while moving his head. Fans have sent their stamp of approval for the entertainment value that Rodtang brought into this rematch, as users @bdphotobkk, @hwangyujingg, @_kphoenixx, and @mitch179._ commented:

"Did not disappoint, I think Rodtang could have KO his opponent but you clearly see he wanted to keep it until the end and entertained us. It was fun to be there. Much more enjoyable than the main event. 👏🏻 💪🏻"

"Speaking of the fight, this was the most entertaining fight in ONE169, in my humble opinion 😢"

"Just a teacher, so much control"

"Kid Buu vibes"

Rodtang shares his plans after beating Jacob Smith in their second meeting

Following his masterful performance, which gave him a unanimous decision victory, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative shared his plans to celebrate this latest triumph inside the ring.

Rodtang revealed this during the post-event interview, where he talked to the media and stated:

"Yes, after this fight, I want to take my family out for a vacation, and I will eat everything in sight."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

